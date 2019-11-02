NORMAL — Solid races in sloppy conditions from Morton and Notre Dame runners highlighted the action action Saturday at the Class 2A Bloomington Sectional cross country meet at Maxwell Park.

The Morton boys captured its first sectional title in school history, behind another dominating individual showing from senior Sam Lange.

Before the Potters’ performance, the Notre Dame girls put three runners in the top 10 to earn its first sectional championship. The Notre Dame boys also placed second to move on.

Making it to next weekend’s state meet at DHisetweiller Park was the main goal for all teams and runners Saturday, but adding a little school history to the day makes it even better.

The Potter boys did that by putting all five scoring runners in the top 25.

“It’s been incredible,” Morton coach Joel Zehr said of his team’s recent run that includes conference and regional titles. “We had a team meeting about six weeks ago, kinda sat down and talked about what kind of team we wanted to be. We talked about teams we’ve had in the past and they wanted to be their own team and set their own legacy. It’s been fun to watch them chase after that goal for the past six weeks.”

Lange stayed untouchable in big races, covering the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 3.54 second to win by 34 seconds ahead of runner-up Luke Manolakes of Champaign Centennial. Lange left the competition behind after the first mile and will be one of the favorites to run for a 2A title next weekend.

“I knew it was going to be windy, so I wanted to be able to push myself when I was alone in the wind,”Lange said. “So I took the first mile easy, then after the first mile broke off and worked my way through the race, through the slippery course.”

Metamora’s Adam Gilbreath-Glaub was the next area finisher, coming in third just ahead of teammate Ian O’Laughlin to help the Redbirds advance with a fifth-place team finish.

Other area individual state qualifies included Washington’s Jackson Ward (fifth), Limestone’s Wilson Georges (sixth), LaSalle-Peru’s Logan Johnson (12th) and East Peoria’s Keaton Vandel (14th).

In the girls race, Urbana senior Olivia Rosenstein took the individual title in 17:37.54 — 11 seconds ahead of Morton sophomore Emma Skinner.

“I was running with her for about the first two miles and we were doing good,” said Skinner, who helped the Potters qualify for state with a fourth-place team finish. “She was pushing me and I was pushing her too. Then I went up that hill and my legs and breathing started hurting a little and she put a spurt in me. She just had a great race.”

Dunlap came in third to also move on, led by ninth-place finisher Saniya Mathew.

Notre Dame’s title was paced by the 5-7-10 respective finish from freshman Maria Stedwill, freshman Eileen Zopel and senior Irene Ehrhart.

“Great day for the Irish,” Notre Dame coach Dan Gray said. “Kids really came ready to race today on both boys and girls side for us. (The girls have) been improving each week. We knew that if some other teams had a rough go we might have a shot at it, but we really didn’t come in hoping we were going to win. So that was fun. (And) we’ve known the guys have had this in them, but we haven’t put it together on a given day.”

Other are girls individual state qualifiers included LaSalle-Peru’s Ashley Heagy (third) and the Washington duo of Joy English (12th) and Brooke Evans (13th).

CLASS 3A: Pekin did not advance an individual or a team, finishing seventh in the girls race and 11th in the boys field.

