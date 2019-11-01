PEKIN — The high school football state playoffs begin this weekend.

For Pekin, the playoffs began unofficially in Week 4.

That's when the winless Dragons traveled to Carper Field to face Morton. They were 0-3 and coming off a 31-20 loss the previous week to Dunlap in which they lost the lead and committed three turnovers in the game's final five minutes.

With hopes for a Mid-Illini Conference championship and playoff berth hanging precariously by a thread, Pekin stunned Morton 20-6, holding the high-scoring Potters to two field goals.

Fast forward to this weekend.

Pekin (6-3) has won six straight during a stretch where there was little or no margin for error.

The Dragons beat Mid-Illini powers Metamora and Washington in the same season for the first time in program history and won at Metamora for the first time en route to tying Dunlap for the Mid-Illini championship and earning a playoff berth.

Pekin will play 2 p.m. Saturday at Harvey Thornton (7-2) in a first-round Class 7A playoff game.

"Our guys are resilient and mentally tough. And they know what's on the line Saturday," said Pekin coach Doug Nutter.

In order to get past a fast, athletic Thornton team, Nutter said, the Dragons will need to keep doing what they've done during their winning streak.

"First, our guys have to be aware that during the playoffs, every possession is important," Nutter said. "Plus, we can't allow big plays defensively, and we can't turn the ball over on offense. We have to play the team on the field, not ourselves."

Pekin has collected 16 turnovers during its winning streak, and given the ball away only five times.

"That's 16 times we've gotten an extra possession," Nutter said.

Pekin and Thornton don't know too much about each other other than what the coaching staffs have seen in game films.

"They (Thornton) were on our list of teams we could be facing in the first round of the playoffs, so it wasn't a surprise when we learned we'd be playing them," Nutter said.

"While we've focused this week on what we're capable of doing, we've also studied Thornton's schemes and made adjustments so we can take advantage of what they do."

Like Pekin, Thornton also finished the regular season with a flourish.

The Wildcats have a five-game winning streak after going 2-2 in their first four games.

Thornton finished third in the Southland Conference behind Crete-Monee (9-0) and Kankakee (8-1). The Wildcats lost 28-14 to Kankakee in Week 1 and 35-29 to Crete-Monee in Week 4.

There are three shutouts on Thornton's 2019 resume and the Wildcats have outscored their last four opponents 191-13.

Pekin hasn't played in the postseason since 2016.

Thornton hasn't made the playoffs since 2015, but had a stretch of 18 appearances in 22 years before that including winning the Class 6A state championship in 1990.

There's a grass field at Thornton. Because of the snow that fell over most of Illinois this week, the footing at Thornton may not be great Saturday.

