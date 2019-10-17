LARGE-SCHOOL PLAYOFF UPDATE

With two games left in the regular season, two large school Journal Star metro teams have qualified for the state playoffs, both in Class 6A – Peoria High and Dunlap, which are both 6-1.

Seven others hold out postseason hopes. They include Notre Dame (5-2), Morton (5-2), Washington (4-3), Pekin (4-3), Canton (4-3), Metamora (3-4) and Richwoods (3-4).

That means, of our dozen large-school metro teams, only Limestone (2-5), East Peoria (0-7) and Manual (0-7) have been eliminated.

Conference champions and six-win teams automatically qualify for the 256-squad field split into eight classes.

A playoff-qualifying school’s enrollment is a guide for the class it will be bracketed in for the postseason, but not an absolute determining factor. The 256 teams are first selected based on the qualifying procedures, which include numerous tiebreakers for the at-large choices.

Last year, there were 209 teams that automatically qualified for the playoffs and 47 making it through the at-large route. There are 32 teams bracketed into each class.

We will provide further updates as we near selection day.

PASSING FANCY IN FARMINGTON

Prairieland Blue champ Farmington (6-1) hosts Abingdon-Avon (5-2) in a Prairieland crossover matchup that pits two of the top passing quarterbacks in the area. Farmers QB Josh McMillin (1,757 yards, 20 TDs) is coming off an 8-TD performance against Elmwood/Brimfield. The visiting Tornadoes feature senior QB Jakob Tinkham. “Very well coached team, great QB,” Farmington coach Toby Vallas said. “(They) challenge you with a ton a formations and pass schemes.”

Vallas will be back as coach, after missing last week recovering from surgery for a torn retina. Offensive line coach/defensive coordinator Nick Hoffmann also returns for the Farmers, after missing the week before with a death in the family.

METAMORA-WASHINGTON: THE RIVALRY

With high schools separated by just 7.7 miles, Washington and Metamora, which meet Friday night at Babcook Field in Washington, have forged a storied football rivalry that’s always a huge draw.

In 58 meetings, beginning in 1946 when the Panthers won 14-6, Metamora owns a slim 31-27 edge. The average final score has been Metamora 21, Washington 17.

As even as those numbers sound, what has characterized the series is how streaky it’s been.

Washington won nine of the first 12 matchups from 1946-72 (there were no meetings between 1957 and 1971) followed by a five-game Metamora winning streak from 1973-77.

After a four-year hiatus, the Panthers took control again, winning 12 of 13 from 1982-94 before the Redbirds went on a period of dominance, winning 17 of 21 from 1995-2012.

Since 2012, Washington has held the upper hand, winning five of seven meetings.

OLD RIVALRY RENEWED IN PEORIA HEIGHTS

The visiting Turks (5-3) head to the Patriot Bowl with a chance to become playoff eligible. Tremont senior linebacker/running back Caiden Buster has been cleared to play, a week after being carried off the field on a stretcher with a lower back injury.

The Turks, however, will be without two of their top defensive backs (Logan Pflederer and Nate Nguyen) going against a pass-happy Peoria Heights offense led by QB Payton Wilson and receiver Marcus Gulley. Said Tremont coach Zach Zehr: “Gulley is a heck of an athlete and has to be our top priority on defense this week.”

The two teams played each other every year from 1971 to 1994, but have not played since. Tremont owns a 13-10 series lead.