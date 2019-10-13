CHAMPAIGN — In the span of a second, just past the halfway point in Illinois men’s basketball’s open practice Friday night, the Ubben Basketball Complex drew its collective breath — and held it.

The gym was dead silent.

Ayo Dosunmu had fallen to the ground hard after teammate Alan Griffin poked the ball out of his grip while going for a layup on a fast break, throwing off Dosunmu's ascent to the hoop.

The guard landed with a thud on his shoulder, and for a few seconds, it seemed as if all the Illini’s high hopes for this season hanged in the balance.

Dosunmu’s teammates and the staff immediately huddled around him, as a couple hundred fans hovered above in stunned silence, watching from the practice facility’s balcony.

And then the Illini’s talisman got up. He was fine. Just a hard fall.

Dosunmu finished practice and things carried on as normal, but that moment proved one thing to be absolutely clear: Ayo Dosunmu is everything for Illinois basketball.

It’s not just because the Chicago native and former Mr. Illinois Basketball winner chose to return to Champaign for his sophomore season — instead of declaring for the NBA Draft — after becoming the only freshman in program history to lead the team in scoring (13.8 points per game).

Nor is it simply that Dosunmu is the team’s most talented player and a model of success to tout to prospective recruits.

The Chicago Morgan Park product is an unquestioned leader for Illinois while also being the focal point of a high-octane offense employed by third-year head coach Brad Underwood.

His decision to return to Champaign after a season in which the Illini lost a program-record 21 games lit fire to high hopes of the program returning to the NCAA tournament.

To many, Dosunmu is the catalyst in getting the program back to national prominence.

“I’m playing for my state,” Dosunmu said. “It’s like when you play (the video game NBA) 2K, you create your own MyPlayer; I’m playing for Illinois, that’s my state. I was born and raised there. In 15, 20 years, when my kids or my grandkids come around, I want them to see like, ‘Oh yeah, he left his legacy there.’”

Dosunmu is thinking big.

So is Illinois, which has finally begun to garner some attention as a potential threat in the Big Ten Conference. Preseason predictions are most commonly picking the Illini to finish between fifth (CBS Sports) and seventh place (The Athletic, USA Today Sports Network).

That’s a massive leap for a team that won just 12 games (7-13 Big Ten) and finished in 12th place in the conference.

But the Illini lost only guard Aaron Jordan to graduation after last year. They return Dosunmu, explosive guards Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz and breakout forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili. They add 7-footer Kofi Cockburn, 6-foot-10 Jermaine Hamlin and 6-foot-8 Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.

“I know I’ll get asked it, so I’ll address it: I love the fact that we have expectations," Underwood said. “Illinois basketball is deserving of that, our players are deserving of that. It’s time for us to grow into those. It’s not easy. Winning is not an easy thing, especially in the Big Ten.”

Underwood has sung the praises of Dosunmu for the entirety of his time at Illinois, and he takes great pride in his star player’s choice to remain a part of his program, for at least one more season.

“I think it speaks volumes that he and his family think Illinois basketball is the place he can continue to grow, and grow at a rate that helps him reach his goals,” Underwood said. “That state speaks volumes.”

Back in April, Dosunmu released a minute-long video on Twitter declaring that he was coming back to Illinois for his sophomore season. Unlike most players, he didn’t hire someone to make it for him, and Illinois had nothing to do with it.

He and his family cooked it up themselves, down to the script and the edits. It was crafted with care, just as Dosunmu’s decision was.

“We tasted some success, but we didn’t dance,” Dosunmu said in the video, “and Illinois needs to dance.”

When Dosunmu speaks to the media, he chooses his words carefully, demonstrating an intelligence not always found in high-level athletes.

Dosunmu navigates the spotlight with ease and precision, perhaps because he is used to it.

He led Morgan Park to back-to-back IHSA Class 3A titles, averaging 25.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals in his senior season while competing in the Chicago Public League.

“After my junior year when we won state, we came back with similar hype as this team now, being one of the best teams in the league and being expected to do a lot of things,” Dosunmu said. “The main key is staying focused, staying together, keeping our eye on the prize and not focusing on anything else.”

Now, for Dosunmu, it’s about taking the next step and taking his team with him.

As most teams do, the Illini have spoken positively ahead of the 2019-20 season and have talked about various areas in which individuals and the team have progressed.

“I feel like we put the work in,” Dosunmu said.

Through four games on the team’s 10-day trip to Italy at the beginning of August, Dosunmu averaged 24 points per game in about 24 minutes per game, while shooting 44% from three-point range.

Although the competition was weaker than what the Illini will face night in, night out in the Big Ten, the team got 10 extra practices.

For his part, Dosunmu feels he has improved in most areas of his individual game, and he expects it to show.

“I feel like I'm just a different player,” Dosunmu said. “I feel like I'm just better all around. I wouldn't just say in one aspect. I just feel I'm a much better player, a much different player.”

With the Nov. 5 season opener against Nicholls State now less than a month away, Dosunmu feels like his team is in the perfect position to make major strides.

“Everything people are talking about, that’s what we worked for, what we asked for. We asked to be one of the best teams in the league, and now we’ve got our shot at it, so all we’ve got to do is produce," Dosunmu said.

His decision to return is now well in the rear-view mirror, but it still looms large for the program.

With Dosunmu onboard for another season, it gives Illinois a chance to show how it can develop talent and be the launch pad for other promising young prospects — like Dosunmu’s former Morgan Park teammate Adam Miller — and, of course, a much-improved shot at returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

“Everyone’s story is different, everyone has different people advising them,” Dosunmu said. “I’m blessed to have both of my parents, my grandparents, my sisters and brothers to be able to help me make great decisions and big decisions.”

“I really can’t speak for other people,” he continued, “but I feel like I’m in a situation where my parents, they’re good financially. They’re living good, they’re working good. I feel like it was the best decision for my family, coming back and winning.”

