EUREKA — Fortunes can flip in a flash on the football field.

Take Friday’s Heart of Illinois Conference crossover clash between Eureka and visiting Tremont as an example.

After playing dynamic defense in the first half, Tremont trailed just 7-6 and was driving into Eureka territory on its first possession of the third quarter. But the drive stalled and the Turks were forced to punt.

Four plays later, Eureka led 21-6 and Tremont was without three of its best players. The snowball continued as the Hornets scored three more times in the fourth quarter to turn a nail-bitter into a 41-6 rout.

Play No. 1: After the Turks punted, Eureka quarterback Matt Martin took the Hornets first play 89 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

“First they were starting on a three (man) front and caused a little bit of problems, but once they went to a four front that took away the high safety so they didn’t have another guy deep,” Martin said. “They stuffed another guy in the box, so the outside was really open. Reuben (Roberts) had a great block on the outside, Hunter (Gladson) had a great block, Isaac (Ferguson) had a great block. All those blocks added to the run. It just opened up.”

Play No. 2: Eureka recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Tremont senior linebacker/fullback Caiden Buster suffered a lower back injury on the play. Buster had to be removed from the field on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. On Saturday, Tremont coach Zach Zehr said Buster's X-rays and scans came back negative.

Plays No. 3-4: After taking possession at the Tremont 15, Martin followed a four-yard run from Gladson with an 11-yard TD pass to Roberts on a slant.

“We called a run option pass there. It was open, gave it up to him, let him get up there and get it and he did,” Martin said of Roberts’ grab. “He made a great play on it.”

Fifty-eight seconds of play clock, a 14-point swing, and all the momentum to Eureka.

“Getting the fumble on the ensuing kickoff, just bang bang and being able to punch it in at that point, that was a huge turning point,” Eureka coach Jason Bachman said. “From there, we kinda turned back on. Our offense woke back up.”

There was no stopping the Hornets (6-1) once the switch was flipped.

“With the energy, the tempo, the things that we were doing, the way we were getting off the ball ... All those things were great and I think that all builds from (the quick scores) as you start to get that energy and it’s contagious,” Bachman said. “It’s contagious all the way through the whole program, from the sophomores standing on the sidelines cheering, all the way to the guys who are playing two ways. It just revitalizes you.”

On the flip side, Tremont (4-3) could not overcome third quarter injuries to Buster, senior wide receiver/defensive back Landon Pflederer (rib) and senior defensive back/tailback Nate Nguyen.

“We lost Nate, Caiden and Landon in the span of about five plays and you look at a lot of schools our size, we’re not going to have the depth when we lose our top three playmakers,” Zehr said. “And 100 percent, rightfully so. Anytime kids are going to see their friend leave the game on a stretcher, at that point the game doesn’t really matter. They have other things going through their minds and anything else takes a back burner.”

Stan Morris can be reached at 686-3214 or smorris@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @stanmorrispjs