Journal Star reporters Dave Reynolds, Stan Morris and Adam Duvall predict the Week 6 slate of prep football games across central Illinois.
STANDINGS
Last week (Overall)
Reynolds: 12-2, .857 (72-21, .774)
Morris: 11-3, .786 (71-22, .763)
Duvall: 11-3, .786 (65-28, .699)
Friday's games
Champaign Central (3-2, 3-3) at Peoria High (4-1, 5-1), 7 p.m. Lions have won 2 of the 3 meetings in the Big 12 series.
Reynolds: Peoria High 48-28
Morris: Peoria High 56-22
Duvall: Peoria High 55-13
Manual (0-5, 0-6) at Normal West (4-1, 4-2), 7 p.m. Wildcats have won all 4 league matchups with Rams.
Reynolds: Normal West 56-12
Morris: Normal West 49-21
Duvall: Normal West 34-20
Richwoods (2-4, 2-4) at Urbana (1-4, 1-5), 7 p.m. Knights won matchup last year 17-0.
Reynolds: Richwoods 21-6
Morris: Richwoods 21-12
Duvall: Richwoods 22-18
Dunlap (4-0, 5-1) at Limestone (1-3, 2-4), 7:30 p.m. Eagles can clinch tie for Mid-Illini title with win.
Reynolds: Dunlap 35-14
Morris: Dunlap 34-16
Duvall: Dunlap 35-27
Morton (2-2, 4-2) at East Peoria (0-4, 0-6), 7:30 p.m. Potters have won the last 3 meetings.
Reynolds: Morton 48-14
Morris: Morton 42-8
Duvall: Morton 41-26
Pekin (3-1, 3-3) at Metamora (2-2, 3-3), 7:30 p.m. Redbirds have captured 6 of last 7 in series.
Reynolds: Pekin 21-14
Morris: Metamora 21-20
Duvall: Pekin 28-24
Washington (2-2, 3-3) at Canton (2-2, 4-2), 7:30 p.m. Panthers own 12-game winning streak in series.
Reynolds: Washington 21-20
Morris: Washington 28-21
Duvall: Washington 42-40
Illinois Valley Central (6-0, 6-0) at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m. Grey Ghosts, which won last year’s meeting 19-16, seeks to stay unbeaten after this Illini Prairie road test.
Reynolds: IVC 24-21
Morris: IVC 28-14
Duvall: IVC 35-13
Princeville (3-1, 5-1) at Stark County (1-3, 2-4), 7 p.m. Princeville has won the last two in the Lincoln Trail rivalry game, after dropping seven in a row to the Rebels.
Reynolds: Princeville 35-14
Morris: Princeville 35-13
Duvall: Princeville 48-8
Farmington (4-0, 5-1) at Elmwood/Brimfield (1-3, 2-4), 7 p.m. Farmington can wrap up the Prairieland Blue title with a victory against an Elmwood team that has allowed 39 points per game.
Reynolds: Farmington 42-21
Morris: Farmington 45-20
Duvall: Farmington 41-34
Bushnell-Prairie City/West Prairie (1-3, 1-5) vs. Peoria Heights/Quest at Bushnell (0-4, 0-6), 7 p.m. Host Patriots look to get untracked offensively. They’ve scored just seven points in each of their last three games, after averaging 38 points in their first three games.
Reynolds: Peoria Heights/Quest 22-16
Morris: BPC/WP 28-27
Duvall: Peoria Heights/Quest 56-54
Fisher (4-2) at Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-4), 7 p.m. The host Chiefs lost a heartbreaker, 19-18 last year in this Heart of Illinois crossover matchup.
Reynolds: Fisher 21-14
Morris: Fisher 21-13
Duvall: Fisher 19-13
Tremont (4-2) at Eureka (5-1), 7 p.m. Eureka has won all three meeting since joining the Heart of Illinois Conference in 2016.
Reynolds: Eureka 29-18
Morris: Eureka 31-14
Duvall: Eureka 38-8
Saturday's games
Bloomington (3-2, 3-3) vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (4-2, 4-2) (at Peoria Stadium). Purple Raiders won only meeting between schools 46-28 last season.
Reynolds: Notre Dame 35-20
Morris: Notre Dame 34-27
Duvall: Notre Dame 47-34