Jordan Carvalho returned and Beau Walker exited as the Peoria Rivermen made seven moves to their roster on Monday while the start of their 2019-20 SPHL training camp loomed 48 hours away.

Carvalho, 27, was a key part of the Rivermen team two years ago, where he scored six goals and added 18 assists in 46 games during his rookie season.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder played four years at NCAA Div. III Morrisville State College before joining the Rivermen. He was a versatile piece in 2017-18, playing center and defense capably for the Rivermen.

When Peoria couldn't wedge him into its protected 13 roster list after the season, he left in free agency to Roanoke, where he scored nine goals plus 35 assists in 56 games last season.

Walker joined the Rivermen last season after he was released by Evansville, and the winger blossomed into a front line player down the stretch.

He signed with Peoria earlier this summer, but informed the Rivermen this week he was retiring.

Here are the other moving parts for the Rivermen on Monday:

• Signed defenseman Skyler Smutek. The 29-year-old played 40 games for expansion Quad City last season, and 29 games for SPHL Huntsville in 2017-18.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder played three seasons at University of Connecticut before finishing up at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

• Signed Zach Nieminen, 25, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound center-winger who played the last two seasons for Huntsville before moving onto the Roanoke team that ousted the Rivermen in the first round of the playoffs last spring. He produced a combined a combined 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 games for Huntsville and Roanoke last season.

• Signed Alex D'Oliveira, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman who played two seasons at SUNY-Oswego, then made his pro debut with Cornwall and Watertown in the low-A Federal Hockey League in 2017-18. He played last season for Amals SK in Sweden's second division.

• Signed Nathan Pelligra, 27, a 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman who played last season for Danville and Elmira in the FHL and spent time in the SPHL with Quad City.

• Released defenseman Dillon Hill, who is heading home to help care for an ill family member.

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.