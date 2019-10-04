ROSEMONT — When potential NBA lottery pick Ayo Dosunmu announced he would return for his sophomore season back in April, expectations for third-year coach Brad Underwood and the Illini skyrocketed.

The Illini, who haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 2013, are expected to return to the Big Dance this year.

For the first time in a long time, Illinois is getting some national respect and is being picked to finish between fifth and seventh in the Big Ten in most preseason rankings.

On Big Ten Media Day this week, the team welcomed those expectations.

“I think we have a different swagger,” Underwood said in his opening remarks. “There is a different feel about us, just from the experience standpoint.”

Indeed, the Illini brought their swagger to the Hilton in Rosemont. It came in the form of smartly dressed, smooth-talking stars Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Trent Frazier.

Everybody’s optimistic in the preseason, but that might be selling the Illini short.

EXCITED, DEDICATED

“Wooooooh! I'm so excited, like so excited,” Bezhanishvili exclaimed as he greeted a roundtable of reporters. “I can't wait. At the same time, time's flying by so fast. I hope this one month will fly by just as fast as summer flew by.”

The out-of-nowhere Georgian — the country, not the state — took Champaign by storm with his surprisingly adept scoring ability and a charming personality that blossomed as soon as the season started.

Averaging 12.5 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game, Bezhanishvili gave Illinois fans plenty of reason to be optimistic — despite a historically bad 12-21 (7-13 Big Ten) record (the most losses in program history).

Dosunmu did even more, becoming the first true freshman to lead Illinois in scoring (13.8 points per game) in program history while earning Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. Then, he passed up the draft in dramatic fashion, declaring he had #UnfinishedBusiness with a rousing Twitter video.

The former Chicago Morgan Park and Mac Irvin Fire standout noted that he saw significant improvement from his team throughout a summer that included an August trip to Italy, where the Illini played several games (but lost to the Netherlands’ B-team).

“We saw a team that was hungry, a team that was dedicated, a team that wanted to win, a team that’s tired of not making the NCAA Tournament,” Dosunmu said. “That’s what we saw in Italy. We saw a team that put a lot of effort into it.”

Along with Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili, the Illini return Frazier (13.7 points per game, 2.7 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game) and every player on the roster besides graduated seniors Aaron Jordan (8.0 points per game), Adonis De La Rosa (2.3 points per game) and Samba Kane (1.5 points per game), who transferred out.

“It's been refreshing to have carryover and to be able to build on some things that we had last year,” Underwood said. “We’ve got what we feel are outstanding perimeter players in Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz, all with experience now. Two of those three guys were new last year and had to learn what Big Ten basketball was about. Obviously, Giorgi Bezhanishvili up front, now with another year of experience. I think he is one of the most well-conditioned athletes I have been around. He's a tremendous worker.”

There are plenty of reasons why the Illini are walking the preseason runway with confidence.

“I don't think there is that giddiness of the unexpected,” Underwood said. “I think we know now, we have the ability to have guys that can lead the young guys, that can lead the guys that maybe didn't play as much last year. I think all those things are positive. There's a confidence that comes with that. We see that in our offseason workouts, we've seen that this summer in Italy and continue to see that as we head through the fall here.”

BUILDING ON LAST SEASON

The Illini showed flashes of their potential last winter, despite a poor 1-5 start to Big Ten play.

They stunned No. 13 Maryland at the Madison Square Garden, 78-67, kicking off a 5-1 run that also included a shock home victory over No. 9 Michigan State — who made the Final Four, won the Big Ten Tournament and split the regular season title with Purdue — and the first road win at Ohio State since 2009.

“We saw a glimpse of this team, I truly believe that,” Frazier said on Wednesday. “A glimpse of this team in the big wins we had, that stretch of a month. We saw how great of a team we could be. It kind of put somewhere in different players' minds, like, 'Yo, we can be a great basketball team.' This past summer we came together, we're ready to work.”

Matching Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili’s blue suits and plaid shirts, initials embroidered on each player’s left cuff, Frazier laid out why his team is walking with a different gait this fall.

“I've talked about swagger all day, this team has that,” Frazier said. “We all have our different swagger. We're ready to go to war every day. We come to practice and talk smack, we're getting after each other. Practices are tough, you know? That's the only way we can get better right now.”

The trio has been working to integrate several new weapons on the roster, including No. 43-ranked Class of 2019 recruit Kofi Cockburn, a 7-footer who weighs nearly 300 pounds and averaged a double-double at prestigious Oak Hill Academy last season (14.8 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game).

The Jamaican has only been in the United States since 2015 and only started playing organized basketball as a high school freshman, but he undoubtedly changes the dynamic of the team.

Bezhanishvili will no longer be an undersized Big Ten player at the five position, with Cockburn (pronounced KO-burn) freeing him up to match up better defensively and providing much-needed rebounding help.

After often playing four guards at a time in Underwood’s first two years with the program, the Illini also added 6-foot-8 Belgian forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and 6-foot-10 center Jermaine Hamlin.

SWAGGER IS BACK

Bigger, stronger, better. Not to mention the confidence that comes with consistency (the Illini return four starters and eight scholarship players).

It’s not a question, nor a surprise. The Illini have their swagger back.

“We put in so much work; we’ve been getting better in the weight room, we’ve been getting stronger and watching film,” Dosunmu said. “Every time I come to shoot, two or three times a day, I see my teammates there too, working on their jump shots, improving.”

“That’s very important because our team is more than a one-player show, a two-player show,” he continued. “For us to win, everyone has to contribute, everyone has to be locked in. I feel like we have that going, we have that swag going.”

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for GateHouse Media Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.