Monday

Sep 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM


FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOLS

Week 6 schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday's game

BIG 12

Peoria vs. Richwoods (Peoria Stadium)

Friday's games

8-MAN

Champaign Judah Christian vs. North Fulton at Spoon River Valley.

BIG 12

Bloomington at Normal Community

Champaign Central at Danville

Notre Dame at Manual

MID-ILLINI

Canton at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

East Peoria at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.

Metamora at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Pekin, 7:30 p.m.

METRO SMALL SCHOOLS

Eureka at El Paso-Gridley

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest

Colfax Ridgeview Co-op at Tremont

Rantoul at Illinois Valley Central

Mid-County at Princeville

Elmwood/Brimfield at Rushville-Industry

Farmington at Bushnell-West Prairie/West Prairie

Peoria Heights/Quest at Havana

AREA GAMES

Olympia Co-op at Pontiac

LaSalle-Peru) at Ottawa

Annawan/Wethersfield  at Cambridge Ridgewood

Stark County at United

Abingdon-Avon at Knoxville

Illini West at Lewistown

Kewanee  at St. Bede

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Erie/Prophetstown at Prophetstown

Hall at Princeton

Bureau Valley at Morrison

Macomb at Hamilton West Hancock

Galesburg at Moline

Saturday's games

AREA

South Fulton at LeRoy, 1 p.m.

8-MAN

Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry at Martinsville, 1 p.m.