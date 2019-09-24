ST. LOUIS — Drake forward Tremell Murphy, who was involved in a recent off-campus shooting incident in which a fellow student was injured, has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

“Tremell is still in school and attending class and we’re waiting for the university review to move further,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries. “After the incident, we removed him from all team activities until the university review.”

Murphy, who averaged 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the co-champion Bulldogs last season, was charged Aug. 31 with false reports to law enforcement and discharging a firearm within city limits, both misdemeanors, according to a news release from Des Moines police.

After first telling police that the victim had fallen and injured his head, Murphy later admitted the gun was his and he did not intend to fire it, but did so accidentally.

ONE NEW COACH: Former Southern Illinois guard Bryan Mullins is the lone new men’s basketball coach in the Missouri Valley Conference. Mullins, who’d been an assistant coach at Loyola for six years, was named in March to head his alma mater, replacing Barry Hinson.

“Getting everyone on the same page every single day is the thing we’re trying to work on the most,” said Mullins, who played for two NCAA tournament teams at SIU. “We talk a lot about being connected on both sides of the ball. We want to share the ball and value the ball. Defensively, it’s all five players playing on a string and connected to each other.”

Only four players return from last year’s squad. Mullins signed nine newcomers, including former Bradley player Ronnie Suggs.

“Ronnie has great energy and comes ready to practice every single day,” Mullins said. “He’s played for two great coaches in Coach (Brian) Wardle and Coach (Cuonzo) Martin. He knows what it takes to be successful at our level. He can pass, shoot and dribble and guard multiple positions. We’re excited about him.”

HULMAN CENTER REDO: The $50 million refurbishment of Hulman Center at Indiana State is in the final stages although coach Greg Lansing is a little anxious about it being completed in time.

“Right now, it’s an open air atrium,” he said. “I’m getting a little nervous. But it’s much needed and when it’s done, it will be beautiful.”

The Sycamores will play their first six games on the road and are scheduled for their home opener on Nov. 30 vs. UMSL.

“We’ll be road-tested, that’s for sure,” Lansing said.

LONGER 3-POINT SHOT: Valley coaches and players mostly like the new rule that extends the 3-point arc another 15 inches to 22 feet, 13/4 inches.

UNI and Illinois State got a sneak preview using the new distance during summer exhibition tours to Italy.

“Generally speaking, I like it for the college game,” said UNI coach Ben Jacobson. “There’s more space on the floor and it’s fun for these guys to have new challenges. It will also help these guys get to the next level internationally or professionally. I also like it for our team because we have guys who can make ‘em.”

Illinois State coach Dan Muller said it will make the game look different.

“To have (played) games with it helps,” Muller said. “I think it will significantly change college basketball with how you guard ball screens. It’s a lot harder to shoot that (longer) 3 off the dribble. You’ll see guys stepping out of bounds in the corners because there’s not as much room. In two or three years, guys will adjust and we'll forget how it was.”

Said Loyola coach Porter Moser: “We’ve talked about it more defensively than offensively to not get too extended. If you get too extended, it affects the driving lanes.”

Bradley guard Darrell Brown said it hasn’t been a huge adjustment because he regularly shoots deep 3-pointers.

“But sometimes with the new line, I have to remind myself to jump off the ground because it is farther back and it takes a little more effort to shoot from back there,” Brown said. “But it’s been a good transition.”

