A “bend don’t break” defense is working pretty well for Eureka.

The Hornets (3-1) recorded their second shutout in four games with a 20-0 victory Friday against Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a Heart of Illinois Large Conference contest at McCollum Field.

Dee-Mack (1-2) advanced into Eureka territory twice in the first half, but both of those were cut short by sacks — from senior all-state tackle Joel Baer and senior defensive end Jared Farney, respectively.

There would be no more advancement after intermission, as Eureka finished the night holding Dee-Mack to just two total yards rushing on 32 carries with four sacks.

“We’re kind of a ‘bend don’t break’ philosophy,” Eureka coach Jason Bachman said of his defense. “My defensive coordinator Eric Seim told me that a couple different times as I’m telling him we’ve got to get (the defense) off the field.”

While Dee-Mack was able to gain some positive yards early, Eureka had just two first half possessions. One of those ended in an 8-yard TD pass from Matt Martin to Jett Bachman three seconds into the second quarter to cap an 83-yard drive for a 7-0 lead at the break.

From there, Eureka’s defense took charge.

Eureka finished with 13 tackles for loss in the game and held Dee-Mack quarterback Zach Horve to 61 yards on 7-for-15 passing.

“Especially in the second half, as we maybe started to wear them down a little bit, I think we got a lot of pressure (on Horve) as they started to throw,” Jason Bachman said. “I thought we swarmed to the ball really well. We brought nine hats to the ball almost every play and ultimately that’s our goal.”

As was the shutout.

“It feels really good when you can look at the scoreboard and it says whatever to zero,” Baer said. “That’s always our defensive goal — to play to a shutout. When we can deliver, it’s really nice.”

Farney secured the shutout with back-to-back sacks on Dee-Mack’s final drive.

“That was a good time,” Farney said. “I have to give credit to my interior guys, because they helped me pressure, just like I did for them earlier in the game.”

Count Dee-Mack coach Job Linboom as one impressed by the Hornets defense.

“They don’t have any glaring weak spots," Linboom said. "There’s no one area you can really attack.”

Offensively, the Hornets were able to get their running game going, as Martin ran for 109 yards and Hunter Gladson added 92 more — including an 11-yard TD run in the third quarter. An Aden Sears 42-yard catch and run capped the scoring in the fourth.

But the defense took center stage.

“We’ve got athletes all over the field,” Farney said. “We’ve got a big defensive line. We like to tackle and we’ve got linebackers, same thing, and DBs that are flexible. They can do whatever we want them to do. That’s really an important aspect of our defense — we’re flexible.”

And aside from the next-level performance from Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley sophomore speedster Aidan Laughery, who scored five TDs against the Hornets in a 35-10 Week 2 loss to then No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A, Eureka’s ‘D’ has rarely broken thus far.

The Hornets shutout LeRoy in Week 1 and gave up two meaningless scores in a 56-14 win over Chicago Quest in Week 3.

“Other than a superior athlete like (Laughery), I think most teams are really going to struggle to score against Eureka,” Linboom said. “They’re very good.”

