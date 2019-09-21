In a three-day span, the Peoria area lost a pair of Hall of Fame bowlers last week. And they definitely deserved the distinction.

Randy Vaughn, a hulk of a man and a tremendous bowler, died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at his home in Carbondale. He was 68.

Two days later, John W. “JB” Brown, a former part-owner of Town & Country Bowl, died at his residence in Washington. He was 69.

Both men were members of the Peoria bowling Hall of Fame, and Brown also was a member of the Illinois state bowling hall.

I was lucky enough to know Vaughn before he moved out of the area a few years ago. For a big man — and he was big — he was one of the top bowlers in the area for many years.

He was one of the original captains of the Masters traveling league when it first got started.

“Randy was an amazing bowler who could bowl on anything,” said Kenny Combs, a member of the Peoria River City Association board of directors. “He was sweet, but very competitive, and could be intimidating to a lot if people if they didn’t know him.”

Vaughn, who won numerous CICBA and other area tournaments, was inducted into the Peoria bowling Hall of Fame in 1992.

“Randy was the most intimidating man I’ve ever bowled against,” said Pete Argo, like Combs a member of the Peoria bowling hall of fame. “Between his size and his skills, you never knew it would take your very best efforts just to stay close.

“When you were done bowling against him, his heart was as big as he was . . . kind, encouraging and sincere. He will be deeply missed by everyone that crossed paths with him. Sad day in the bowling community.”

Brown was a 1995 inductee into the Peoria bowling Hall of Fame. He was a former member of the Peoria association’s board of directors, rolled several honor scores and bowled in 40 ABC/USBC tournaments.

“His father was the owner of the first bowling center in Washington, Eastside Lanes,” said Mike McBride, a long-time friend of Brown’s. “Johnny and my dad (Gary McBride, also a Peoria Hall of Fame bowler) bowled together for 50 years. He and his wife were at every family get-together we had. Great guy.”

Both of them will be missed.

GOOD START

A couple of pretty strong teams are leading the way through five weeks of the Bill Mastronardi/Aramark Masters traveling league this season.

The Potter’s Alley team of Randy Waters, Jason Jones, Don Sweet and Andy Stone is leading with a 172-78 record.

Stone led the league with a 794 set, including a 300 game, at Plaza Lanes last Monday. Sweet added 733 and Jones 711 in a 33-17 win over Mt. Hawley Bowl.

The Linn Lanes team of Garrett Lawson, Jake Jones, Brad Moore and Steve Taylor are in second place, 18 points behind the leaders.

The league travels to Mt. Hawley Bowl on Monday.

UPCOMING

The Peoria River City Association will host its annual 50+ Handicap Tournament at Landmark Lanes on the weekend of October 5-6.

Squad times are set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day of the event, and entry fee is $20 per event, per person.

The PRCA also will host its third annual Women’s Handicap Tournament the weekends of November 2-3 and 9-10 at Potter’s Alley in Morton.

Squad times on each of the days are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Handicap is based of 100 percent of 225, and entry fee is $20 per person, per event.

Johnny Campos is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.