WASHINGTON — Adam Miller is coming home for Thanksgiving.

The former Peorian, now a basketball all-American senior guard at Chicago Morgan Park High School, will join his teammates as part of the 14th annual Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions at Washington Community High School.

Morgan Park will play a single shootout game against Gary West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Miller is among the nation’s top-ranked college recruits and is weighing offers from Illinois, Kansas, Arizona State, Arizona and Louisville, among others.

The regular Tournament of Champions event begins Tuesday, Nov. 26, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 30. Central Illinois teams entered are Washington, Manual, Rock Island, Springfield Lanphier, Urbana and Petersburg PORTA. There are six other states represented in the 24-team event.

The T of C has hosted teams from 27 states over the past 13 years. Since 2006, the event has featured several all-America players and future NBA stars, such as Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Andrew Wiggins. Thirty-four teams have gone on to win their respective state championships the same season they participated in the T of C.

The tournament is partnering with KBStrong Fighting the Fight, a not-for-profit organization established in Kevin Brown’s honor, to raise awareness of brain cancer. Proceeds are being donated to research at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria.

Go to www.washingtontofc.org for more event information, schedules and team profiles.