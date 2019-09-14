Matt Martin threw for 168 yards and ran for three touchdowns as Eureka cruised to a 56-14 nonconference football victory Saturday against visiting CICS/Chicago Quest.

The Hornets (2-1) scored four times in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 49-6 by halftime to set the running clock.

Martin scored on runs of 2 and 12 yards in the first quarter, around a 2-yard TD run from Hunter Gladson. Jett Bachman added a 47-yard punt return TD as the first quarter expired. Micah Senior and Aden Sears joined Martin with scoring runs in the second quarter, before Isaac Ferguson capped the Hornets’ scoring in the third quarter on a 23-yard run.

Chicago Quest scored its only touchdown on a 73-yard pass play in the second quarter.