Princeville stayed perfect with a 35-7 home-opening victory Friday against Abingdon-Avon at Tom Bruna Field.

Carter Johnson rushed for 142 yards and a TD to lead a Princeville offense that churned out 291 yards — 246 on the ground.

Five different Princes scored, with Johnson’s 5-yard run four minutes into the game getting Princeville (2-0) on the board first. Dean Dearing caught a 27-yard TD pass from Sam Streitmatter in the second quarter and Hunter Boland added a 3-yard score, after a long kickoff return from Johnson, as time expired in the half for a 21-7 Princes lead.

Cody Thole added a 21-yard sweep and Keian Rice a 3-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

"The line just started pounding them and that’s what put the nail in the coffin for us," Princeville coach Jon Carruthers said. "I thought our defense did really good. I was happy with the rush we got from our front three (Jayden Jones, Hayden Hughes and Peyton Garcia)."

Abingdon-Avon's lone score came on a 7-yard pass from Lukas Tinkham to Easten Schisler with 35 seconds left in the second quarter.