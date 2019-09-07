Eureka fell to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35-10 in the Heart of Illinois Conference Game of the Week on Friday night.

The Hornets (1-1, 0-1) trailed 14-10 after the first quarter, but those were the only points they would score. Cade Gold kicked a 22-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 7-3 with 4:10 left in the first quarter.

GCMS (2-0, 1-0) went ahead 14-3 after a 93-yard kickoff return from Aidan Laughery at 3:55 in the first quarter. But Matt Martin answered back with a 18-yard rushing TD to bring the Hornets within 14-10 at 1:35.

Laughery was dominant in the second half as he scored two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter and another in the fourth. Laughery finished with 235 rushing yards on 23 carries and scored five times.

Martin was 10-of-21 with 132 passing yards, while rushing for 103 yards on 23 carries for the Hornets.