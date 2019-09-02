A look at the high school football schedule for Week 2. All games 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday's game
BIG TWELVE
Manual at Richwoods (Peoria Stadium)
Friday's games
BIG TWELVE
Notre Dame at Peoria High (Peoria Stadium)
Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central
Normal Community at Normal West
Urbana at Danville
HEART OF ILLINOIS LARGE
El Paso-Gridley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Eureka at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Fieldcrest at Downs Tri-Valley
HEART OF ILLINOIS SMALL
Fisher at Tremont
LeRoy vs. Colfax Ridgeview co-op (Lexington)
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Fairbury Prairie Central at Bloomington Central Catholic
Monticello at Illinois Valley Central
Pontiac at Tolono Unity
St. Joseph S.J.-Ogden at Rantoul
Olympia co-op at Champaign St. Thomas More
METRO NONCONFERENCE
Belleville West at Washington
LaSalle-Peru at Limestone
Macomb at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Metamora at Rock Island
Mount Zion at Dunlap
Pekin at Sterling, 7:15 p.m.
East Moline United at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Streator at Morton, 7:30 p.m.
Abingdon-Avon at Princeville
Elmwood/Brimfield at Aledo Mercer County
Farmington at Annawan/Wethersfield
Peoria Heights/Quest at Mid-County
AREA NONCONFERENCE
Abingdon A.-Avon at Princeville
South Fulton at Biggsville West Central
Carthage Illini West at Havana
Elmwood E.-Brimfield co-op at Aledo Mercer County
Heyworth at United
Kewanee at Orion
Knoxville at Rushville-Industry
Lewistown at Stark County
Monmouth-Roseville at Taylor Ridge Rockridge
Peoria Heights/Quest at Oneida ROWVA Mid-County co-op
St. Bede at Fulton
Bushnell-Prairie City co-op at Cambridge Ridgewood co-op
Hall at Bureau Valley
8-MAN
Milford co-op at North Fulton
Saturday's games
AREA NONCONFERENCE
Princeton vs. Sterling Newman
Galesburg at Centralia
8-MAN
Lowpoint-Washburn co-op at Lake Forest Academy