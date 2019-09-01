The Peoria Rivermen have a history of sending broadcasters to the game's highest level.

Matt McConnell. Tom Callahan. Brendan Burke.

All served as the voice of the Rivermen and went on to reach the NHL.

Andrew Mossbrooks wants to be the next one on that list.

The Rivermen have hired him as their new play-by-play broadcaster and director of media relations. He'll settle in over the next few days and prepare for the 2019-20 SPHL season.

"I want this to be a great experience," said Mossbrooks, 24. "Those guys who have worked here, all spoke so highly of the franchise and the Peoria market.

"Peoria sold me on its history. I want this to be a stepping stone for me, too. There is no blueprint in this business."

Mossbrooks is a Sunbury, Pa., native who served as play-by-play voice and director of communications for the junior hockey Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights in the NAHL last season.

He holds a bachelor's degree in communications and broadcasting from Millersville University, and wasted no time getting into the business.

In addition to handling the Wilkes-Barre duties last season, he also took on roles for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

He served as host and content developer for Flyers Radio 24/7, produced game previews and recaps of the Flyers outings and managed the press box.

It was a great experience for a lifelong Flyers fan.

"I was raised into it," Mossbrooks said. "My dad and grandfather were Philly guys.

"I grew up in Sunbury, and it's a really small town. Our ice rink is a swimming pool in the summer."

He found hockey by accident when he was grounded by his parents at age 13.

"No hanging out with friends, no Xbox, nothing allowed while grounded," Mossbrooks said, laughing. "All I could do was stay in my room and watch whatever was on TV.

"Well a Flyers game was on. There was just something about the game that hooked me. It ended up being one of those life-changing moments."

Mossbrooks started playing hockey, made his high school's varsity team. He went on to Millersville University and wanted to play there, too.

Instead, he reached another change in his life path.

"I couldn't make the team," Mossbrooks said. "But they said, 'We don't have a broadcaster, maybe you could do our games?'

"I figured if I couldn't get paid to play hockey, I was happy to get paid to work in it.

"And here I am."

