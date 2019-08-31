TREMONT — Tremont grabbed the bragging rights away from Dee-Mack in the Route 9 rivalry in convincing fashion Friday at William H. Poorbaugh Field.

The Turks snapped Dee-Mack’s five-year reign on the rivalry with a 31-7 victory in the season opener for both schools.

Tremont senior Caiden Buster did much of the damage, rushing for 151 yards and scoring three touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of work. The Tuks dominated both sides of the ball, as they outgained Dee-Mack 360-89 on the ground — with 30 of the Chiefs yards coming in the fourth quarter after it was 31-0.

“Obviously, that streak was going to come to an end at some point,” said Dee-Mack coach Job Linboom. “I think moving forward this puts a little fuel into the rivalry, because when one team wins all the time, no matter who it is, it’s not much of a rivalry. But now this is going to motivate us in the offseason, because we’ll play them in Week 1 again (next year).”

Tremont did not allow Dee-Mack a first down until 1:50 remaining in the third quarter. The Turks also received 91 yards and a TD from Nate Nguyen, as well as another score from Clayton Liggett in a game that was 19-0 at intermission. Cori Payne scored Dee-Mack's lone TD in the third quarter on a 1-yard run.

“We played very well up front,” Tremont coach Zach Zehr said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage all night long and that’s what you have to have to be successful in football.”