HISTORY

Overall 461-365-26 in 93 years. Playoffs 8-18 in 18 appearances, last in 2018 (six in last seven years).

LAST SEASON

9-1, 5-0 for first in Prairieland Blue division. Lost 28-14 to Greenville in 3A second round. Team scoring: 377-168.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 429.00. Likely class: 2A/3A.

COACH

Toby Vallas (40-12 in five seasons at Farmington, 86-56 in 14 seasons overall)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Sr. TE Jaden Rutledge (16 catches, 146 yards 2 TDs), Sr. WR Dalton Powell (second-team Prairieland Blue, 31 catches, 606 yards, 6 TDs), Sr. WR Blake Springer (unanimous first-team Prairieland Blue, 43 catches, 891 yards 10 TDs), Sr. G Broc Shymansky (unanimous first-team Prairieland Blue). Defense: Sr. NG Eric Wiedemann (second-team Prairieland Blue), DE Rutledge (first-team all-conference), LB Shymansky (special mention Prairieland Blue), FS Springer (unanimous first-team Prairieland Blue), Jr. DE Dyrdin Lewis (special mention Prairieland Blue).

FACT

Farmington has won 16 consecutive Prairieland Blue Conference and 27 regular season games, last losing in league play 77-64 to Elmwood/Brimfield in Week 7 of 2015.

OUTLOOK

The Farmers must replace plenty of firepower with the loss of all-area QB Hayden Bradt and all-area RB Dash Anderson, as well as two-time all-state lineman Jarod DePriest (South Dakota State) and three impact linebackers. A veteran group that went 30-3 and completed three straight 9-0 regular seasons has moved on, leaving behind a young, yet still talented group of Farmers. Juniors Josh McMillan and David Fisher are battling for the QB spot to throw to a solid trio of receivers in Powell, Springer and Rutledge. Getting the new QB up to speed in the Farmers’ spread offense will be a key. Vallas also expects big things from Lewis, who will take over at RB. Shymansky, a state wrestling medalist, will anchor the offensive line and lead the defense at middle linebacker. The Farmers’ two-way returning all league talent and overall physical strength will be tough to match.

SCHEDULE

8/30 vs. Stark County, 7 p.m.

9/6 at Annawan/Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

9/13 vs. Rushville-Industry, 7 p.m.

9/20 at Peoria Heights/Quest, 7 p.m.

9/27 vs. Havana, 7 p.m.

10/4 at Bushnell/Prairie City co-op, 7 p.m.

10/11 at Elmwood/Brimfield, 7 p.m.

10/18 vs. Abingdon-Avon, 7 p.m.

10/25 at Knoxville, 7 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 7 vs Elmwood/Brimfield. Farmington or Elmwood has figured in on the Prairieland title each year since 2011.

QUOTE

“We have the potential to keep it going. You just never know when you have a really young group like this. We’re going to need the juniors to mature and buy-in to the team concept. If they do that, we’ll be alright.” — Farmington coach Toby Vallas.