HISTORY

Overall: 239-387-8 in 68 years. Playoffs: 7-18 in 18 appearances, last in 2019 (15th trip in 16 years)

LAST SEASON

6-4, 4-1 for second in Prairieland Blue division. Lost 39-12 to Princeton in 3A first round. Team scoring: 310-172.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 456.00. Likely class: 2A/3A.

COACH

Todd Hollis (130-72 in 20 seasons at Elmwood)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Sr. OT Eric Lenzi (second team all-Prairieland Blue), Sr. OG Tieler Maritano (special mention all-Prairieland Blue), Sr. TE, Nick Keith (second-team all-Prairieland Blue). Defense: Sr. LB Logan Damron (second-team all-Prairieland Blue), Sr. DB Max Thompson.

FACT

The Trojans could earn a postseason sweep of the 2010s with a playoff berth this year. Elmwood last did not make the playoffs in 2009.

OUTLOOK

Gone is most of the offense from a team that averaged 31 points per game a year ago, as well as Jr. standout lineman Mitchell Gore (transfer to Dunlap). But the Trojans typically tend to reload rather than rebuild, with its familiar toe-to-toe, run-oriented offense built on repetition. Coach’s son soph. Noah Hollis, well aware of the system, will get the nod at QB. Hollis will have the benefit of an experienced line with Lenzi, Maritano and Keith. Elmwood once again will feature a backfield by committee, a nine-man deep crew led by left wings Damron and Wade Dawson, sr. fullback Austin Harkness and right wing Zach Marincic. Team speed, on both sides of the ball, should be a strength. The schedule is once again rugged late in the season, as the Trojans hope to rebound from losing its last four a year ago.

SCHEDULE

8/30 vs. Mid-County, 7 p.m.

9/6 at Aledo Mercer County, 7 p.m.

9/13 vs. Peoria Heights/Quest, 7 p.m.

9/20 at Havana, 7 p.m.

9/27 vs. Bushnell/Prairie City co-op, 7 p.m.

10/4 at Rushville-Industry, 7 p.m.

10/11 vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

10/18 vs. Knoxville, 7 p.m.

10/25 at Illini West, 7 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 7 vs Farmington. The Trojans have lost four in a row in this rivalry, after winning four of the last five in a game that annually decides the league title.

QUOTE

“I’m excited for these guys. It’s a fun group to work with. My expectation is that we’ll be aggressive (defensively) and be able to run to the ball quickly.” — Elmwood coach Todd Hollis.





