HISTORY

Overall: 548-443 since 1893. Playoffs: 9-16 in 16 appearances.

LAST SEASON

4-5, 3-4 for fifth in Mid-Illini Conference; missed playoffs.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 1824.00. Likely class: 7A.

COACH

Doug Nutter (46-50 in 10 seasons at Pekin)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Sebastian Hill, WR (2nd-team all-conference), Gabe Holtke, WR, Dawson Coon, OL, Devin Tovrea, WR, Dallas Haynes, RB. Defense: Haynes, LB, Tovrea, FS, Kai Benson, DL, Chase Roepenack, SS, Drake Hawkins, LB.

FACT

After reaching the playoffs five times in a six-year period, the Dragons have come up short the past two seasons with 4-5 records.

OUTLOOK

Junior Wyatt VanNess takes over at quarterback from graduated Nathan Righi. The Dragons have enough talent to challenge in a league that looks to be more balanced this season.

SCHEDULE

8/30 Rochelle, 7:30 p.m.

9/6 at Sterling, 7:15 p.m.

9/13 Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.

9/20 at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

9/27 at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

10/4 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

10/11 at Metamora, 7:30 p.m.

10/18 East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

10/25 at Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 3 against Dunlap. A 17-12 loss at Dunlap in last year’s Week 3 began a disappointing 1-4 start in league play. It’s a path the Dragons don’t want to repeat.

QUOTE

“We will always take pride in competing and finishing plays. Our seniors must continue to be our hardest workers.” — Pekin coach Doug Nutter