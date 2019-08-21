HISTORY
Overall: 432-207-4 since 1957. Playoffs: 31-28 in 30 appearances with two state championships (1984, 1988).
LAST SEASON
2-7, 2-6 tied for eighth in Big Twelve Conference; missed playoffs.
PLAYOFF INFO
Classification enrollment: 1239.00. Likely class: 5A.
COACH
Roland Brown (68-43 in 10 seasons at Richwoods)
RETURNING STARTERS
Offense: None. Defense: Juwann Holmes DB, Jacob Wells DL, Nathan Roberts LB, Jradon Smith DB.
FACT
Last season, the Knights failed to qualify for the playoffs for just the third time in the last 16 years.
OUTLOOK
A huge loss for the Knights is senior running back Jaymon Moore, the team’s top rusher as a junior who is out for the season after tearing his ACL at a summer football camp. Running backs look to be junior Cam Culberson and Rich East transfer Amaris Campbell. Another challenge this fall will be a home season played at Peoria Stadium while the track at Richwoods is being replaced.
SCHEDULE
8/30 at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
9/5 Manual, 7 p.m.
9/14 Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
9/20 at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
9/27 at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
10/3 Peoria High, 7 p.m.
10/11 at Urbana, 7 p.m.
10/18 Danville, 7 p.m.
10/25 at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
BIG GAME
Week 4 vs. Notre Dame. Annual rivalry game was won by ND a year ago, 32-7.
QUOTE
“We’re young, but improved. We have a lot of juniors that will be playing, but they got a lot of experience as sophomores in real game situations against the other teams' No. 1 units.” — Richwoods coach Roland Brown