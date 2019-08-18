Journal Star staff

JASPER, IND. — Gary Alstott of Washington won his first Professional Bowlers Association regional title on Sunday, claiming the PBA50 Greater Jasper Central/Midwest Open at Eastown Recreation lanes.

Alstott, the proprietor of Plaza Lanes, went 7-1 in match play and finished with a 218.75 average for 16 games, outdistancing the field of senior bowlers by more than seven pins per game.

He finished with a pinfall total of 3,710, 144 ahead of runner-up Brad Sipes of Bloomington, to earn the $1,400 top prize.



