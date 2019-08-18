ANAHEIM, Calif. — Griffin Canning had never been caught by fellow rookie Anthony Bemboom.

Maybe Sunday was the start of a productive partnership.

Canning had perhaps the best start of his career, going seven innings and allowing just one run, and Bemboom hit his first homer in the majors to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun and Matt Thaiss also homered to back Canning (5-6), who went seven innings for only the second time.

Ohtani hit his first home run since July 27 and just his second since the All-Star break. He has a nine-game hit streak, the longest of his young career.

Calhoun added his career-high 27th home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning. He hit 26 home runs in 2015 but hadn't hit more than 19 in a season since. He also had his 100th hit Sunday, and 50 of those have gone for extra bases.

"It's cool. We still have time to go," Calhoun said. "There's still things I want to accomplish and keep getting better and growing. Nice to be there early but still want to finish strong."

The Angels have won four of five, including three of the four games in the weekend series.

Canning struck out eight and walked one while mixing his slider, curveball, changeup and fastball.

"I'm not trying to put a grade on it but it felt pretty good," Canning said. "Had different stuff working. It's always good to save some arms coming up with four games in three days, so glad I could do that for sure."

Thaiss hit a three-run homer in the second inning off White Sox starter Dylan Cease (2-6). He was 3 for 4 with a career-high four RBIs and one run scored.

Eloy Jiménez homered and tripled for the White Sox.