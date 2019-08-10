PEORIA CHIEFS
All-time Top 50 players
1. Greg Maddux, RHSP, 1985: Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, 355 wins, four Cy Young Awards, 18 Gold Gloves.
2. Albert Pujols, 3B, 2000: Hit .324 with 17 HR in 109 games for the Chiefs, and has gone on to hit 648 MLB home runs in 2,778 games, with a career .301 average.
3. Yadier Molina, C, 2002: Played for Chiefs title team and has earned nine Gold Glove awards in the majors.
4. Rafael Palmeiro, OF, 1985: Hit 569 HRs (13th all-time), with 1835 RBIs (17th), four-time All-Star.
5. Devon White, OF, 1983: Won seven Gold Gloves, three-time All-Star, 346 steals in 17 years.
6. Mark Grace, 1B, 1986: Most MLB hits in 1990s, .303 career average, three-time All-Star, four Gold Gloves.
7. Wally Joyner, 1B, 1983: Hit 204 HRs with 1106 RBIs, .289 average in 16 years.
8. Joe Girardi, C, 1986: Played 15 years, three-time World Series champ. Managed 11 years, with a 2009 World Series title.
9. Placido Polanco, INF, 1995: Hit .297 for 16 years, two-time All-Star, three Gold Gloves.
10. Mark McLemore, 2B, 1983: Had 272 steals in 19 years, led AL in assists at two positions.
11. Josh Donaldson, C-3B, 2008: Played under manager Ryne Sandberg in Peoria, stayed for 63 games, and went on to a major-league career that now includes 205 home runs.
12. Coco Crisp, OF, 2000: Played 27 games with Chiefs in a quick march up the ladder, hit .276 with 7 steals. Played for the Indians' 2016 World Series team and nabbed 309 stolen bases in his 15-year big-league career.
13. Javier Baez, SS-2B, 2012: Hit .333 with 12 homers and 20 stolen bases in just 57 games for the Chiefs. Went on to win a World Series with the Cubs in 2016, earned NLCS MVP honors in 2016 and an NL Silver Slugger in 2018.
14. Danny Haren, RHSP, 2002: Went 7-3 with a 1.95 ERA on Chiefs title team. Has 153 wins in his 13-year major-league career.
15. DJ LeMahieu, SS, 2009: Spent 63 games in Peoria and was gone, off to earn multiple Gold Gloves in what is now nearly a 900-game big-league career.
16. Jack Wilson, SS, 1999
17. Justin Bour, 1B, 2010
18. Chris Archer, RHSP, 2009
19. Heathcliff Slocumb, RHP, 1987
20. Jose Jimenez, RHP, 1996
21. Terry Adams, RHP, 1992
22. Jerome Walton, OF, 1987
23. Rick Ankiel, P-OF, 1998
24. Paul DeJong, 3B, 2015
25. Jose Molina, C, 1994
26. Rick Wilkins, C, 1988
27. Josh Harrison, 2B-LF, 2008-09
28. Jorge Soler, RF, 2012
29. Marwin Gonzalez, 2B-SS, 2008
30. Darwin Barney, SS, 2007
31. Pablo Ozuna, INF, 1998
32. Kyle Barraclough, RHP, 2014
33. Brendan Ryan, SS, 2004
34. Mike Harkey, RHP, 1992
35. Robinson Chirinos, 2B, 2006
36. Welington Castillo, C, 2007
37. Dwight Smith, OF, 1986
37. Frank Castillo, RHSP, 1988
38. Jeff Samardzija, RHSP, 2006
39. Jerry Blevins, LHP, 2005
39. Matt Walbeck, C, 1989
40. Oscar Mercado, SS, 2015
41. Jordan Hicks, RHP, 2017
42. Brant Brown, OF, 1992
43. Blake Parker, 3B-RHP, 2006
44. Jack Flaherty, RHP, 2015
45. Derrick May, OF, 1987
46. Daric Barton, C, 2004
47. Chris Duncan, 1B, 2000-02
48. Carson Kelly, C, 2013-14
49. Harrison Bader, CF, 2015
50. Matt Franco, OF, 1990
Best of the rest: Zac Rosscup, LHP, 2012; Sandy Alcantara, RHP, 2016; Austin Gomber, LHP, 2015; Luis Perdomo, RHP, 2014-15; Daniel Poncedeleon, RHP, 2015; Magneuris Sierra, OF, 2015-16; Mike Mayers, RHP, 2013; Charlie Tilson, OF, 2013; Ildemaro Vargas, SS, 2013; Alex Reyes, RHP, 2014; Rowan Wick, OF, 2014; Ryan Helsley, RHP, 2016; Tommy Edman, SS, 2017; Andrew Knizner, C, 2017; Kramer Robertson, SS, 2017; Eric Patterson, 2B, 2005; Sam Fuld, OF, 2005; Ryan Flaherty, 2B-SS, 2009; Brandon Guyer, OF, 2008; Chris Narveson, LHP, 2001-02; Kyle McClellan, RHP, 2004; Amaury Telemaco, SP, 1992; Kevin Orie, 3B, 1993; Geremi Gonzalez, SP, 1994; Blake Stein, SP, 1995; Kerry Robinson, OF, 1996; Cliff Politte, P, 1996; Armando Almanza, RP, 1996; Hector Villanueva, C, 1985; Shawn Boskie, P, 1987; Alex Arias, SS, 1989.
Assembled by Journal Star writers Dave Eminian and Dave Reynolds