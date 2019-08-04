APPLETON, WIS — The Peoria Chiefs lost another game Sunday, while shortstop Delvin Perez reached a career milestone.

The Cardinals prospect hit his first full-season league home run and also doubled while the Chiefs lost 9-4 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers before 4,682 at Fox Cities Stadium.

Perez hit his home run in the fifth inning off Wisconsin right-handed starter Reese Olson. It was just the second home run for Perez in 893 career minor-league at-bats.

That two-run homer gave Peoria a 2-1 lead, but Wisconsin erased it with five runs in the sixth.

Je'Von Ward delivered a two-run triple, Chad McClanahan had a run-scoring single and Antonio Pinero ripped a two-run double to build that Rattlers rally.

Peoria righty starter Mike Brettell gave up five runs on seven hits and walked four in 5 1/3 innings.

The Chiefs magic number to be eliminated from playoff contention is 15, against Clinton.

AROUND MIDWEST LEAGUE: Cubs veteran Ben Zobrist continued his rehab stint with Midwest League South Bend on Sunday. He went 0-for-3 with a groundball double-play in the first inning, struck out in the third inning and bounced into a fielder's choice in the fourth. Zobrist is hitting .222 (2-for-9) with a walk and an RBI in three games with South Bend. ... The Lake County at Dayton game was postponed Sunday because of the mass shooting that happened in Dayton on Saturday night.