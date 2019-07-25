BOURBONNAIS — There's a difference between quarterbacks who simply facilitate an offense and those who are the reason for arcade-game numbers on the scoreboard. Some quarterbacks need good players to lift them up, while others consistently do the lifting. There are quarterbacks who manage the game and others who are the game.

So which type stepped behind the microphone on a cloudless Thursday afternoon as the Bears rolled into training camp at Olivet Nazarene University?

Welcome to Mitch Trubisky's third season, Chicago, and the boldfaced question hovering over it.

The expectations for Trubisky have never been higher. The spotlight never brighter. And by the end, whether that's Feb. 2 in South Florida or sometime sooner, the Bears need their franchise quarterback to have established himself in the latter category. The rarer, elite one.

"If you just focus on the little things then the big leaps will take of themselves," he said Thursday. "Obviously, we all want to have big years, but it doesn't happen like that. You've got to focus on getting better at one thing at a time, every single drill, every single snap, and that's what I am focused on."

It's not that 2019 depends on Trubisky making a major jump in consistency and productivity. The Bears, of all teams, know championships are possible with a tremendous defense and a good-not-great quarterback.

But for the Bears to realize their vision of sustainable greatness, Trubisky must embody it. That's what general manager Ryan Pace forecast for Trubisky when he traded up to draft him No. 2 in 2017.

And now that the Bears have given Trubisky everything a young quarterback could ask for — from a quarterback-centric head coach to a scary defense to new groups of receivers and running backs — the time is now for him to provide the return on those investments.

"The word that comes to mind for me is incremental improvement — steady incremental improvement — and I think we've seen him do that," Pace said. "And as long as he just keeps on that pace ... we'll be happy.

"You can feel his confidence growing; we've talked about that — chemistry, continuity, all those things going into Year 2 (in this offense) — and that's going to continue as we go forward."

In his first year in coach Matt Nagy's offense, Trubisky flashed special ability, such as when he cracked open a six-pack of touchdowns on the Buccaneers and dissected the Lions at home. He played in the Pro Bowl as an alternate.

That ascent sputtered at times, though, because of inconsistencies with his field vision, throwing mechanics and decision-making. As a result, his accuracy sometimes betrayed him.

Perhaps those were just growing pains. The Bears believe so, at least. But the offense failed to reach 20 points in eight of 17 games.

According to Football Outsiders, only seven quarterbacks had a worse adjusted interceptions rate last season than Trubisky's 3.7. The stat accounts for picks the defense dropped, interceptions made possible by receiver drops and other plays that might warp a quarterback's actual interceptions total.

"There are certain mechanical things as a young quarterback that you're constantly improving at," Pace said. "We've surrounded him with a lot of really good coaches, and he's eager to take that teaching, and you feel him getting better because of that."

Trubisky can prove he's on that track by starting camp much more cleanly than he did last season, when he averaged about two interceptions per day through the first 10 full-speed practices.

Back then, as Trubisky and his teammates learned the offense, Nagy allowed his quarterback leeway to throw interceptions. He wanted Trubisky to test his timing and accuracy on certain throws, to take chances that framed his comfort with the scheme.

This year, though, with Trubisky and each of his coaches insisting how advanced he is diagnosing defenses and commanding his teammates within the scheme, he knows the grace period is over. Even in camp, when it doesn't count, he must establish a higher standard.

"Taking care of the football will be more of an emphasis this camp," he said. "I'll definitely know when it's OK to put it up, give our guys a chance and see who's going to win a 50/50 ball. I'm definitely not forcing anything by any means. The overall time in the offense is where you figure out those things."

The result of each pass will be easy to see in Bourbonnais. Is Trubisky anticipating open receivers? Is he placing the ball in a position that allows yards after the catch?

Meanwhile, though, there's additional growth that's difficult for folks in the bleachers to detect. Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone attested to that during spring practices.

"It doesn't mean we still don't make mistakes," Ragone said. "It doesn't mean things always go perfect. But in terms of why he's doing what he's doing and the answers he's giving back when asked a question ... he's talking at a higher level than he has at any point last year."

It's with that momentum Trubisky arrives at base camp, staring up at the mountain of expectations.

There's little evidence that the pressure will hold him back. He welcomes the challenge with a dedicated approach.

The question is simply: Can he do it? Can he physically and mentally put it together to play great?

Not just good — great.

We're about to find out.