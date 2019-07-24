The Peoria Rivermen are bringing back one of the most popular players in their history.

Veteran goaltender Eric Levine has agreed to return to the SPHL powerhouse team in a bid to chase a championship.

Levine signed on Wednesday and delivered a promise to the Rivermen he would be here for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

"I want to win and be the No. 1 from Day 1," Levine said. "No matter what the call-up offers are, I'm not going. I'll be in Peoria for the duration, I talked through that with Guy Trudel and we both want the same thing.

"I want a chance to take a team, as the No. 1 goaltender, to a championship. He wants a goaltender with experience, a guy he doesn't have to worry about in the net.

"I'll be here all year through thick and thin."

The nomadic goaltender has had 11 call-ups to the ECHL and AHL and played for 15 teams in his six-year pro career. But he'd like to end his career in the place it started.

"He's going to come in as our No. 1 guy and play the whole year," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said. "He had a taste of a championship last season as a No. 3 goaltender in the ECHL. He wants to come to Peoria and win one of his own, as the No. 1 guy.

"We're going to give him that opportunity. I wanted an experienced, next-level guy at the goaltending position and we've got one in Eric."

Levine signed with expansion Quad City last season but played just 11 games for the Storm. His season was loaded with call-ups, including 10 games with ECHL Fort Wayne, a call-up to AHL Cleveland and a playoff run with ECHL champion Newfoundland as its No. 3 goaltender.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Levine will be 31 when the new season starts, and is coming back to his pro roots in Peoria. He spent his rookie season here in 2013-14, returned in 2014-15 and again in 2017-18.

Levine first joined the Rivermen out of Robert Morris University in the Peoria franchise’s inaugural SPHL season of 2013-14. He played two years with the Rivermen, appearing in 33 games while earning call-ups to ECHL Toledo, Fort Wayne, Indy, Alaska, then-CHL Quad City and Allen and AHL Syracuse.

He played with Colorado and Utah in the ECHL in 2015-16 while returning to the SPHL with Pensacola and Louisiana and earned another AHL call-up, to the Chicago Blackhawks farm club in Rockford.

In 2016-17 he gained a foothold in the ECHL, where he played 29 games for Indy and posted a 3.91 goals-against and .898 saves rate.

Levine has always been solid in the Rivermen net, where he carries career numbers of 25-10-5 with a 2.71 goals-against and a .912 saves rate.

Off the ice, Levine is a devoted contributor to whatever community he is in, tirelessly signing autographs for kids, making school visits and in the summer running youth hockey schools.

It's a win-win for both sides.

"What an experience, hoisting the Kelly Cup in Newfoundland a couple months ago, thousands of people showing up for our parade," Levine said. "I want to experience that again, and I can't think of a better place to do it than here.

"The Rivermen organization, the coach, the players who've been here for years, the fans and Peoria community, they deserve that."

