CINCINNATI — It took six innings for St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas to push his shutout streak to a career-best 15 innings.

And only three pitches for his start to come apart.

The first ball Mikolas allowed out of the infield was an RBI double that tied the game, 1-1, and two pitches later a two-run homer by Cincinnati rookie Josh VanMeter carried the host Reds to a 3-2 victory Saturday night at Great American Ball Park. A day after the Cardinals' biggest come-from-behind win in 17 years, there would be no comeback this time.

They fell to 1-7 this season in the victory blue uniforms. The Cardinals have yet to win a National League game in their road alternate jerseys.

The Cardinals got the tying run as close as third base in the eighth inning but Tommy Edman stayed put as the top of the order failed to bring him in. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt flew out to left field with the chance to tie the game, and the No. 3 hitter finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The first four batters in the Cardinals' order finished the game 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Cardinals' first run came on Matt Wieters' seventh home run of the season. That was the only run allowed by Reds starter Luis Castillo. In the eighth inning, Edman's third hit of the game and second double put a rally in motion that resulted in one run. Harrison Bader, off the bench for the second consecutive game, scored the run.

The first four batters of the seventh inning reached base against Mikolas, who allowed three runs on six hits through six innings. He struck out four.