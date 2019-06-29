West Central Illinois Judo would like to invite you to a battle.

The only USA Judo certified club in the Peoria area will launch its inaugural Judo/No-Gi Tournament on July 7.

WCIJ will host at its home base in Hollis Park Rec Center (10102 S. Vine St. Mapleton, IL, 61547).

There are some seriously skilled people who have devoted a lifetime to the sport involved in this project.

Judo is an Olympic sport. It is an unarmed combat sport which begins with two opponents standing. Techniques involve throwing the opponent to the ground, pinning them to the ground, chokeholds and armbars. There is no striking in judo.

So grapplers, wrestlers, judoka, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and practioners of other arts are welcome to compete.

WCIJ head coach George Weers has trained at the US Olympic Training Center, National Judo Institute and countless U.S. dojos as well as trained in the National Judo Centers of Thailand and Russia.

Weers, a seventh-degree black belt devoted to the sport for more than 50 years, will be on hand for this tournament, along with club coaches and staff members who includes a long list of black belts.

Mitch Williams is another notable member — he leads the club's location over in Canton. Williams is a professional magician and Tai Chi instructor as well.

Anyway, it might be fun — and it'll sure be competitive — to roll with these guys in July.

It's a $25 entry fee, plus $5 for each additional division you wish to compete in. It's for adults only — no junior or novice divisions.

There is a Judo Division, based around old-school Judo rules with leg grabs and more submissions, and competitors in gis.

There is a No-Gi Division, where competitors do not wear gis and there is no striking — submission only. No knee reaping and no heel hooks allowed.

Cleve In The Eve has no idea what knee reaping or heel hooks are, but we suspect we might have seen it a few times in Southern Professional Hockey League games.

There is also an Open Division, old-school rules, competitors in gis.

Competitors are guaranteed at least two matches. Weigh-ins are 10:30 a.m.-noon and matches start at 1:30 p.m. on July 7.

You can reach the club at (309) 697-2929, check out its website at www.wcijudo.com or email to wcijudo@gmail.com.

Good luck at the Shiai.

That's all for Cleve In The Eve on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Here's your sports quote of the day:

" 'Ouch' is not a Judo term."

— Sixth degree blackbelt and certified U.S. Judo Association coach, referee and rank examiner Neil Ohlenkamp.

