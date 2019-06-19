JUNE 19 IN JOURNAL STAR SPORTS HISTORY

50 YEARS AGO (1969)



Women's City Golf: Minerva Proctor becomes medalist of the Journal Star Women's City Golf tournament. Proctor shoots a 75 at North Moor to prevail by one stroke over defending tournament champion Judy Coker. In the new 9-hole division, Rosemary Trump has a 46 to win the medal.



Bradley baseball: Bradley pitcher Lou Pasierb has signed with the California Angels, the organization that recently drafted him in the 22nd round. The southpaw had a 5-3 record and 1.59 ERA as a senior this past season for the Braves.



40 YEARS AGO (1979)



USA hockey: Buck Laukitis, a 16-year-old Peoria High hockey star, is among 20 Illinois players selected to participate in the Olympic workouts in August at Colorado Springs, Colo. He was among more than 100 players who attended tryouts in Rolling Meadows.



25 YEARS AGO (1994)



Mushroom champ: Bill Gilson of rural Hanna City is recognized as the 1994 champion of the Schooner's big mushroom contest. Gilson's winning entry weighed 15 ounces, the third-heaviest in the Peoria Heights restaurant's contest that began in 1983.



10 YEARS AGO (2009)



Chiefs baseball: The Peoria Chiefs storm back from an eight-run deficit for a 12-10 victory over the Burlington Bees. The sloppy Midwest League game has 11 errors and 13 unearned runs. Kyler Burke has three hits and four RBIs in the win.