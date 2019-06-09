PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs split a doubleheader with Cedar Rapids on Sunday but were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the Midwest League first half.

The Kernels scored four runs in the sixth inning to beat the Chiefs in the first game, 7-2, while the Chiefs got an RBI single from Brady Whalen in the sixth inning to win the second game, 2-1, before 2,538 at Dozer Park.

Chiefs reliever Franyel Casadilla took a spot start in that second game and delivered six innings of five-hit ball, allowing only a solo homer to Ricky De La Torre in the sixth.

Peoria got its runs on a sacrifice fly from Juan Yepez in the fifth and Whalen's clutch hit in the sixth.

Chiefs pitchers walked eight in the first game, and Cedar Rapids broke open a one-run game in the sixth inning with four runs on a pair of walks, two singles and a sacrifice fly.

THINGS TO KNOW

• The Chiefs exited the doubleheader split at 27-35 and have seven games left in the first half before the Midwest League All-Star break arrives. That left Peoria locked out of the first-half playoff picture, behind Quad Cities and Burlington.

• A Chiefs usher was hit in the face by a foul ball off the bat of Peoria All-Star shortstop Delvin Perez in the first inning of the second game, well down the line near right field. The usher was transported to a hospital for stitches, and the team says he is OK.

CHIEFS BRIEFS: Chiefs All-Star first baseman Brady Whalen remained third in the Midwest League with 43 RBIs as the break approaches. ... Cedar Rapids third baseman Andrew Bechtold walked four times in the first game. ... The Chiefs finish the first half with a rematch against Cedar Rapids at 11:05 a.m. Monday at Dozer Park, then a three-game series at Clinton and a three-game series hosting Burlington.

MONDAY'S GAME

Cedar Rapids Kernels vs. Peoria Chiefs, Dozer Park, Peoria, 11:05 a.m.

Parent clubs: Cedar Rapids (Twins). Peoria (Cardinals).

Season series: Peoria, 3-6.

Probables: Cedar Rapids, RHP Kai-Wei Teng (0-0, 4.91). vs Peoria, RHP Mike Brettell (2-2, 3.90).

Splash Day: Chiefs staff will be ready with Super Soakers and water balloons with summer camp kids on hand.

Half-Price Monday: All tickets are half off, at $7.50, $6.50, $5.50 and $4.50.

Listen/Watch: Online at www.peoriachiefs.com/listenlive or www.Tunein.com. Or see the game via Milb.TV.