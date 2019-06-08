PEORIA — Juan Yepez picked right up where he left off a year ago with the Peoria Chiefs.

The Chiefs first baseman -- and perhaps future corner outfielder -- smashed two home runs on the first three pitches he saw this week at Dozer Park after escaping the fog of St. Louis Cardinals Extended Spring Training.

He hit those two home runs -- and came up one shy of the franchise's single-game RBIs mark with seven -- in his 2019 debut.

The Chiefs traded rallies Saturday with Cedar Rapids to turn the late innings into a dramatic tug-of-war before the Kernels finally won it, 8-7 in 10 innings, before 3,422 at Dozer Park.

Cedar Rapids picked up the winning run in the 10th inning when Andrew Bechtold's single to center drove home ghost runner Ben Rodriguez from third.

Peoria catcher Ivan Herrera's two-out, two-run single put Peoria up 4-2 in the eighth. Cedar Rapids' Wander Javier jacked a two-out, 1-2 pitch from Peoria righty reliever Thomas St. Clair for a grand slam over the wall in left-center for a 7-4 lead in the ninth.

The Chiefs answered in the ninth with a two-out, two-run double by Delvin Perez and a run-scoring triple from Nolan Gorman to force extra innings.

Yepez, meanwhile, is making up for lost time. When camp broke in the spring and players were assigned to minor-league clubs in the organization, the Cardinals kept Yepez in Florida.

"At the beginning, I was in shock," said Yepez, 21. "I was thinking, 'Why am I here?' Everyone was playing somewhere, the season started.

"I accepted it. I decided to use the time to make myself a better player. The Cardinals want me to play first base, and had me practicing playing right field and left field, too. Anything that makes me a more versatile player is a good thing. I'm ready to go."

Yepez was acquired by the Cardinals in a 2017 trade that shipped Matt Adams to the Braves. The right-handed hitter, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, was the Braves' No. 2-ranked first base prospect at the time.

He played 80 games for Peoria in 2017 and hit .260 with seven homers and 47 RBI.

Then last season he soared to .442 by May -- leading all hitters in minor-league baseball -- earned Cardinals Player of the Month honors (April), then left Peoria on May 30, hitting .415 for a promotion to high-A Palm Beach.

"I started struggling there," said Yepez, who hit .208 at Palm Beach. "The difference in the leagues, better pitching of course, but it was just hard for me to play there ... I never got comfortable there.

"It messed with my head, and my swing and my confidence was gone. So I got into the offseason looking for a reset."

The Cardinals asked him to widen his stance in the offseason, and lower his hands. He's getting more comfortable with it.

And then he arrived in Peoria on assignment from the Cardinals this week. Six of Yepez's first seven at-bats were hits.

"It was the best day of my career," Yepez said of his four-for-four, two-homer, seven-RBI debut game. "It felt great to get back here, see friends and be in Peoria, I've always felt at home here."

Peoria might be the best place for Yepez to build his confidence anyway. He headed into Saturday's game hitting .300 with 10 home runs, 74 RBIs and 56 runs scored in 109 career games with the Chiefs. He was slugging .813 and had an OPS of 1.224 after his first four games here in 2019.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, were on the verge of elimination from the first-half playoff picture as they headed into action Saturday.

But with the addition of Yepez, plus 2018 Chiefs members Bryce Denton and Brandon Benson -- and perhaps later on some pitching from the MLB Draft, the second-half Chiefs could be a different story.

"I watched everything that happened here after I left," said Yepez, referring to the Chiefs second-half run and journey to the Midwest League Championship series in 2018, where they eventually lost to Bowling Green. "I felt like I was part of that. All of us (who had been promoted from Peoria to Palm Beach) felt that way. We watched and we rooted for the team, and we really wanted them to win it."

CHIEFS BRIEFS: The Chiefs (House of Stark) and Cedar Rapids (House of Lannister) wore Game of Thrones themed jerseys Saturday, and they were auctioned online during the game. Chiefs third baseman and Cardinals No. 1 prospect Nolan Gorman's No. 19 sold for $1,100. Peoria All-Stars Delvin Perez ($300), Brady Whalen ($360) and Ivan Herrera ($420) also drew bids, while most of the rest went for $100-$150. Cedar Rapids shortstop Wander Javier's jersey sold for $300. ... Cedar Rapids has not issued a No. 7 jersey this season, as its parent club, Minnesota Twins, plans to retire Joe Mauer's No. 7 this month. But Kernels right fielder Gabriel Maciel wore No. 7 on Saturday because it was among a limited set of uniform numbers available on the Chiefs' Westeros themed jersey night. So Maciel likely is the last player in the Twins organization to wear No. 7 in a game. ... Chiefs lefty Diego Cordero turned in a quality start with 6 1/3 innings, six hits and one earned run. ... Cedar Rapids righty Josh Winder threw a three-hit shutout over seven innings, in which he walked one and whiffed seven.

