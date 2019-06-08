EAST PEORIA -- For the first time in school history, Huntley High School is a state champion.

The Red Raiders softball team took home the Class 4A state championship Saturday with a 1-0, eight-inning victory over St. Charles East thanks to a dominant pitching performance from sophomore Brianna Bower.

Bower finished with 13 strikeouts and allowed four total baserunners in a 99-pitch, complete-game masterpiece.

"I knew that after my defense helped me out yesterday that I had to come out with my best today and honestly, I felt like my stuff was there all day today," Bower said. "It's just really cool to win this school's first state title and that's something that will last forever."

The game finished with back-to-back strikeouts by Bower to conclude a miraculous two-day run for her and the Huntley program.

Bower said Friday after her complete-game victory over top-ranked Chicago Marist in the state semifinals that she "didn't have her best stuff" against a lineup with several Division 1 signees. This omen was clearly not a good sign for St. Charles East (26-11) in the title game one day later as the Red Raiders 5-foot-10 right-hander begged the question: What if she had her best stuff in the circle?

"I don't know what it is where I feel like I can reach back and find something extra when I need it but I've always been able to do that," Bower said. "I don't honestly know if this is weird or not but, yeah, I just don't get nervous out there. I enjoy the pressure moments because that's when I'm having fun."

She sure did on Saturday. Bower cruised through five perfect frames, including the final two, to clinch a title in Huntley's first state finals appearance.

"What is it they say about pitchers versus throwers? They either have their best stuff, OK stuff, average stuff or bad stuff, but (Bower) proved she can win with options 1, 2 and 3 this weekend," said Huntley coach Mark Petryniec, whose team finished with a 35-7 mark.

Huntley scored the game's only run after a sacrifice fly to right field by senior Sofia Tenuta scored senior Taylor Zielinski with two outs in the eighth inning. Zielinski was able to muster a leadoff single to left field and the Red Raiders were able to manufacture the only run needed for a state title.

"That's just senior leadership right there doing everything asked of them to win a ballgame," Petryniec said. "You need that to win a championship."

Bower's performance shouldn't overshadow the effort of St. Charles East sophomore Katie Arrambide, who held the Red Raiders scoreless for seven innings and saw the game's winning mark come via an unearned run. Arrambide's nine strikeouts gave her a two-day total of 18 for a pitcher who has thrown every pitch of her team's postseason run.

This championship game was a complete reversal of Huntley's 9-0 win this season over St. Charles East on April 13 because Arrambide and the Fighting Saints' defense continued to get out of jams.

"This is the type of game we expected and congratulations to Huntley, but I'm still proud of my team's season," St. Charles East coach Jarod Gutesha said. "You talk about being a leader and being great, you're talking about what (Katie Arrambide) did for our team all season. She was great today. No other words needed to describe it."

According to IHSA records, the best finish by a Huntley team in either gender was two second-place finishes in volleyball (1990-91 and 1995-96), a second place in competitive dance (2016-17) and a second-place finish in baseball last season.