Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

ZACHARY HARTMAN

LASALLE-PERU SENIOR

Class rank: 74th of 289

Grade-point average: 4.0512

Sports: Football (tight end and linebacker) — Three-time News Tribune All-Area team, three-time Northern Illinois Big 12 all-conference, L-P End Zone Club Cavalier Award, William A. Pelky Persistence of Effort Award, team's leading tackler for three seasons. Basketball (forward)

Academic honors: High Scholarship Legion Honors Program, academic all-conference in football and basketball

Favorite hobby: Working out

Goals: Have a successful college football career, graduate college in four years, double major in finance and accounting, get a job in my field at least one year after college

Favorite sports team (other than own): Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns

Favorite musical group: Post Malone

Favorite movie: "Remember the Titans"

Favorite class: Accounting 2 Why? My favorite class was Accounting 2 because my teacher (Scott Lauer) was very inspirational and I enjoyed the accounting monopoly project

— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators