PEORIA — The Peoria Chiefs landed four spots on the Midwest League All-Star team on Wednesday, then landed some more shots on the first-place Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Bandits, temporarily homeless because of flooding around their ballpark in Davenport, Iowa, shifted their three-game series against the Chiefs to Dozer Park.

The Chiefs jumped out early with a four-run second inning and rolled on to a 6-2 win over the Bandits before an estimated 100 at Dozer Park.

Juan Yepez and Bryce Denton doubled back-to-back to start it off, and Wadye Infante added a one-out single to load the bases.

Brendan Donovan singled to right field for two runs, and Peoria picked up another run on a wild pitch.

Peoria got a nice outing from righty Mike Brettell, who allowed one run on five hits over six innings.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, saw third baseman Nolan Gorman, lefty starter Diego Cordero, shortstop Delvin Perez and first baseman Brad Whalen selected to the West Division All-Star roster earlier in the day.

The Chiefs coaching staff — manager Erick Almonte, pitching coach Cale Johnson, hitting coach Russ Chambliss and coach Brad Jacob — will also go to the All-Star Game, heading up the West Division squad. That selection was earned because Peoria won the West Division championship last season.

The East squad will be coached by the host South Bend staff.

Gorman, the St. Louis Cardinals No. 1-ranked prospect, is fourth in the MWL with 10 homers and headed into action Wednesday carrying a .280 average with 38 RBIs.

Whalen is third in the MWL with 41 RBIs and is hitting .298.

Perez is hitting .261 and has a team-best seven stolen bases.

And Cordero is 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA in 10 starts.

While Gorman headlines the West roster, he's joined by Wisconsin's Brice Turang, the Brewers' No. 3 propect. The East roster includes Rays No. 1 prospect Wander Franco, Indians No. 3 prospect Tyler Freeman and Cubs No. 3 prospect Brailyn Marquez.

Here's the West Division roster:

Pitchers: LH Diego Cordero (Peoria), LH Aaron Ashby (Wisconsin), RH Logan Gillaspie (Wisconsin), RH Austin Hansen (Quad Cities).

RH Adam Hill (Wisconsin), RH Eric Marinez (Beloit), RH Aiden McIntyre (Beloit), RH Humberto Mejia (Clinton), RH Cristopher Molina (Burlington), RH Robinson Pina (Burlington).

RH Matt Ruppenthal (Quad Cities), RH Jose Soriano (Burlington), RH Chris Vallimont (Clinton), Josh Winder (Cedar Rapids), Blake Workman (Kane County).

Catchers: David Fry (Wisconsin), Cesar Salazar (Quad Cities).

Infielders: Nolan Gorman (Peoria), Delvin Perez (Peoria), Brady Whalen (Peoria), Blaze Alexander (Kane County), Trey Dawson (Quad Cities), Buddy Kennedy (Kane County), Jeremy Pena (Quad Cities), Gabe Snyder (Cedar Rapids), Bryce Turang (Wisconsin).

Outfielders: Austin Dennis (Quad Cities), Jerar Encarnacion (Clinton), Jesus Lujano (Wisconsin), Alek Thomas (Kane County).

Designated hitter: Chris Williams (Cedar Rapids).

Staff: Manager, Erick Almonte; pitching coach, Cale Johnson, hitting coach, Russ Chambliss.

Here's the East Division roster:

Pitchers: RH Manuel Alvarez (Lake County), RH Jose Chacin (Great Lakes), LH Austin Drury (Great Lakes), RH Henry Henry (Fort Wayne).

RH Cobi Johnson (Lansing), LH Brailyn Marquez (South Bend), LH Shane McClanahan (Bowling Green), RH Easton McGee (Bowling Green), RH Jeffrey Passantino (South Bend), RH Caleb Sampen (Bowling Green).

RH Cam Sanders (South Bend), RH Alan Strong (Bowling Green), RH Riley Thompson (South Bend), LH Ryan Weathers (Fort Wayne), RH Josh Winckowski (Lansing).

Catchers: Chris Betts (Bowling Green), Pabel Manzanero (Dayton).

Infielders: Jake Brodt (Lansing), Xavier Edwards (Fort Wayne), Tyler Freeman (Lake County), Ryan Gold (Lansing), Dillon Paulson (Great Lakes), Nick Podkul (Lansing), Miguel Vargas (Great Lakes), Andy Weber (South Bend).

Outfielders: Will Benson (Lake County), Ulrich Bojarski (West Michigan), Niko Hulsizer (Great Lakes), Grant Witherspoon (Bowling Green).

Designated hitter: Roberto Alvarez (Bowling Green).

Staff: Manager, Buddy Bailey (South Bend); pitching coach, Jamie Vermilyea; hitting coach, Paul McAnulty; coach, Pedro Gonzalez.

CHIEFS BRIEFS: Chiefs righty pitcher Parker Kelly, sent up from Cardinals Extended Spring Training on Tuesday, made his Midwest League debut in the ninth inning Wednesday. The Cardinals 20th-round pick in 2018 is the brother of former Chiefs catcher Carson Kelly. ... Chiefs first baseman Juan Yepez is 6-for-9 with two home runs in his first two games since joining Peoria on Tuesday. ... Wednesday marked the 16th home game for Quad Cities that the team has been unable to play in its park at Davenport, Iowa, because of flooding in the area. Three of those games were cancelled, and 13 were shifted to neutral sites. ... All told, the first-place Quad Cities team has played 10 home games on its home field in Davenport all season. ... The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game is June 18 at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Ind. ... Quad Cities matched their longest losing streak of the season at three games. ... Chiefs third baseman Nolan Gorman extended his hitting streak to 10 games. ... Chiefs first baseman Brady Whalen pushed his hitting streak to six games.

