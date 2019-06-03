LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alex Binelas' single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Trey Leonard, and top-seeded Louisville edged Illinois State 4-3 in an NCAA regional final on Monday.

"This is not the outcome we were looking for, but you know at the end of the day a bloop hit for them or a bloop hit for us could have changed the whole thing," ISU coach Steve Holm said in a release. "You can't be more proud of this group and what they've accomplished in one calendar year. It's amazing."

Trailing 3-1 heading into the ninth, ISU rallied.

Jordan Libman scored on a Joe Aeilts fly ball that was misplayed in center by Louisville's Leonard. Aeilts moved to third on the error and later scored on a RBI single to right field by Butler to make it 3-3.

Louisville loaded the bases in the ninth and Binelas laced a two-out single up the middle to score Leonard and give Louisville the walk-off winner and the regional title.

Michael Kirian (3-1) earned the victory for No. 7 national seed Louisville (47-16), which moves on to its sixth Super Regional in the past seven seasons.

Kewanee native Colton Johnson started on the mound for ISU, going a career high 71/3 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.

Jacob Gilmore (2-2) took the loss for the Redbirds (36-26), who had sought their first Super Regional berth. Derek Parola was 2-for-3 with a run and a walk. Joe Butler was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

ISU won multiple games in the postseason for the first time in program history and advanced to its first regional final. ISU's 36 wins are a 14-win improvement from last year and its most since 39 in 2013.

ISU pitcher Matt Walker and first baseman Jack Butler were named to the all-regional team. Walker threw a complete game to earn the victory against Louisville on Friday and Butler hit over .300 with four hits while playing solid defense at first base.

Said Holm: "We'd like to thank all of our seniors, and some of our juniors who will move on in the draft, for everything they did for the program and for us.”