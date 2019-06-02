PEORIA — Jason Wagner came through again on a night honoring his late twin brother at Peoria Speedway.

For the second year in a row, Jason Wagner won the UMP Modified division feature race in the Joe Wagner Memorial program on Saturday night.

This year's victory for the program's main event paid $2,121. Joe Wagner, who died unexpectedly in April 2018, drove car No. 21.

Jason Wagner, who started from the pole position, captured the 40-lap feature race over second-place Dan Dozard. Donovan Lodge finished third.

In UMP Late Models, Todd Bennett took the 30-lap feature ahead of runner-up Billy Drake. In the Crate Modified class, Michael Mennel was the 15-lap winner, while Evan Fink placed second.

Austin Simpson won the 15-lap Street Stock event over Robert Cottom and Jimmy Dutlinger captured the Hornets race over Matt Mackey.