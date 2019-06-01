PEORIA — After losing both of its games in last year’s Class 1A state baseball finals and finishing fourth, Ottawa Marquette’s returning players made a silent vow to themselves.

“We were disappointed we got beat here last year,” said Marquette coach Todd Hopkins. “It’s been on their minds. But from the start of this season, we said we couldn’t say the word ‘state’ all year. They didn’t. But it was in all of our heads.”

And when they returned to Dozer Park this spring, the Crusaders left no doubt. They pounded Waterloo Gibault 14-5 on Saturday to earn the first team state championship of any kind in the city of Ottawa’s history.

Marquette's 16 hits tied the record for a 1A title game.

“Today was just something you dream about, the way (the Crusaders) came out and hit the baseball,” Hopkins said. “They were awesome. I preached to ‘em today that Gibault can hit and there’s no lead that’s going to get it done. We need to get as many runs as possible.”

Gibault (27-9), the 2013 state champs, took advantage of a Marquette error to open with a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

But the Crusaders (33-1) quickly responded. And how.

In the second inning, Marquette sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs. Nate Melvin and Luke Couch each had two-run singles, but the big blow was a two-run homer by senior right fielder Jack Snook that landed on the left-field berm.

It was the beginning of another astounding day at bat for Snook. In Friday’s 10-8 semifinal win over Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, Snook was 4-for-5 with three RBI. He followed with a 3-for-4 performance Saturday with two RBI.

“It must be this new haircut I have,” Snook said laughing, rubbing his shaved sides and bushy strip down the middle. “I had an Afro. And then I cut it like Kris Bryant.”

Prior to this tournament run in baseball, Snook was far better known for his exploits in football and basketball. He was named to 1A all-state teams in both sports.

“He’s probably the best athlete who ever came out of Marquette,” Hopkins said. “God forbid, I should say Ottawa.”

Gibault came back with a pair of runs in the third, but could never get closer than that five-run deficit against Marquette starter John Thompson (10-0), who yielded nine hits in six innings, but just two earned runs among the five scored by the opponents.

After throwing 104 pitches in the 90-degree “real feel” heat, Thompson turned the seventh inning over to second baseman Luke Couch.

“They were an amazing hitting team,” Thompson said of the Hawks. “Most of my pitches were working pretty good. I felt pretty good out there.”

Couch struck out Preston Oberkfell for the final out, launching a massive pileup of Crusaders on the infield grass.

Marquette’s lone loss this season came April 22 at home to Class 3A Peoria Notre Dame 11-6.

“If we didn’t play Notre Dame, we probably wouldn’t be here,” Hopkins said. “We needed, at that time, to see a team like that.”

Said Snook: “We definitely needed the loss. You don’t want to have that feeling again. They were a pretty good team and we had too many errors. But who cares now?”

The Crusaders’ one defeat was sandwiched between winning streaks of 16 and 17 games. Two of the most difficult victories came in the Bloomington Sectional when Marquette edged Delavan 2-0 and LeRoy 1-0.

“Sometimes the hardest part is just getting here,” Snook said. “We had a good senior class last year that led us here and taught us how to be good leaders. Last year we were awed for about half an hour about where we were playing and that hurt us. This year it was all business.”

