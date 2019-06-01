EAST PEORIA — Losing sometimes can bring reflection and motivation.

Both sentiments were on full display after Goreville beat Illini Bluffs 4-2 in the Class 1A state championship softball game Saturday morning at EastSide Centre. A silver lining was the upbeat attitude displayed in the defeat.

Specifically, Nancy Meyer — the heart and soul, the leader and for 25 years, the coach of the Tiger softball program. The runner-up trophy was the highest athletic finish for any sport at the Glasford-based school of 253 students.

“Absolutely not,” Meyer said, squashing any notion that one game defines a season. “That’s what I told them, ‘You are where nobody at IB has ever gone — nobody has ever been in a championship game.'

“I don’t know if you can appreciate it today, but down the road, you will.’”

The No. 4 Tigers (24-6), who entered the game on an eight-game streak, held a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. What happened next was so uncharacteristic it left the Illini Bluffs black-and-orange faithful shaking their collective heads in disbelief.

Or as Meyer put it: “One stupid inning,” she said.

In a span of seven at-bats, the sixth-ranked Blackcats (31-9) erased their two-run deficit and adding a two-run cushion for a 4-2 advantage.

Those plate appearances — a single, error, double, double, ground out, error and single — ended a very solid 51/3 innings from IB pitcher Kierston McCoy. The freshman had allowed just four baserunners up until that point, having retired nine of 10 batters she had faced into the sixth.

Back-to-back RBI doubles from cleanup hitter Sam Licka and Abby King tied the game.

“It felt good to have the lead at first,” said McCoy, who finished four strikeouts, one walk and allowed six hits. “I knew we needed more. We needed insurance runs.”

Instead, it was Goreville that picked up the go-ahead and an extra tally on an infield error and Kyleigh Massey’s RBI-single.

“They had a lot of just hits that fell and some things we couldn’t do anything about,” IB junior shortstop Hanna Hicks said.

Added IB third baseman Makayla Ellison, “We’ve been strong this whole season. We had one bad inning.”

Illini Bluffs used its signature aggressive baserunning style to jump ahead 1-0 in the top of the first. Hicks drew a lead-off walk, went to second on a passed ball and took third on a defensive indifference.

She crossed the plate for a 1-0 lead on an Addie Welsh’s groundout to second.

“I felt like we were kind of flat those first couple of innings,” Goreville coach Shanna Green said.

IB tacked on another run in the sixth as McCoy scored on an error following her one-out double. This setup the deciding frame.

With no seniors on the team, Illini Bluffs is driven to make a repeat appearance in the state finals. Every player in the starting lineup will be back along with the battery — McCoy and Kristen Graham — will be seasoned.

Motivation for to win next year’s state championship was evident in the way McCoy, Ellison and Hicks talked.

“I know we’re going to be back next year and we’re going to win it …,” Hicks said, her voice breaking, then trailing off.

A smile spread across Meyer’s face when talk turned to the projected team for 2020. Dreams of hoisting 1A’s biggest trophy will be the no. 1 priority in the offseason and into next spring.

“It’s nice knowing they’re all coming back,” she said. “I told them, ‘Realize this feeling — (and) don’t like it — when you come back next year, let’s make it better.’”

Sometimes losing makes things better regardless of how bad it feels.

