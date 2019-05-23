Chillicothe Junior High eighth-grader David Russell earned a spot again atop the podium at the IESA Class AA State Track & Field Meet.

Russell returned the state track meet and competed in discus and shot put. His fifth-place throw of 138 feet, 4 inches in discus earned a medal. Last year, he also finished fifth with a throw of 121 feet, 5 inches.

In the shot put, Russell placed 13th with a throw of 42 feet, 1 1/2 feet.

Out of the field and a part of the 4x100 state qualifying relay team of Reece Nowack, Jordan Norris and Luke Taylor, Russell and the team finished 29th with a time of 51.52.

For the seventh-grade Mustangs, Will Ressler qualified for state in high jump. Ressler finished tied for 13th with a jump of 4 feet, 11 inches.