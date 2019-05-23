Blair Jacobus tossed a seven-hit shutout and also drove in a pair of runs to lead fifth-seeded Canton to a 6-0 victory Thursday against No. 3 seed Washington in a Class 3A Bartonville Regional semifinal.

Canton (19-10) moved on to Friday's 4 p.m. title game against sixth-seeded host Limestone.

Jacobus struck out five and walked two for the win.

The Little Giants led just 1-0 before scoring two in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Ellie Downing and Sophie Oaks also both drove in a pair of runs for Canton, which outhit the Panthers 12-7.

Macey Whjisker and Georgia Duncan each had two hits for Washington.

AT GALESBURG: Hannah Leon scored the game-winner on an error in the bottom of the eighth to give host Galesburg a 3-2 victory against Dunlap in the regional semifinals.

Dunlap took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded groundout by Lauren Field. The Silver Streaks, though, sent the game into extra innings with a two-out, bottom of the seventh home run by Rylee Neal.

Brooke Wetherill doubled in Dunlap's other run in the second.

AT CHILLICOTHE: Top seed Geneseo captured the regional title with an 8-3 victory against the host Grey Ghosts.

Geneseo overcome a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth, then added two in the fifth and three in the sixth to move on to sectionals.

IVC, which could not overcome six errors, received a home run from Cassie Kiman. Shylar Boze added an RBI for the Grey Ghosts.