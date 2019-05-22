Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

PAIGE ARSENEAU

PEKIN SENIOR

Grade-point average: 3.9

Sports: Cross country — Four-time state qualifier, four-time all-conference. Track and field — Two-time state qualifier

Academic honors: High honors, National Honor Society

Favorite hobby: Running!

Goals: Become a special education teacher after college and to improve my running in both sports at ISU

Favorite sports team (other than own): Cubs

Favorite musical group: I can't say I have a favorite. I like all kinds of music.

Favorite movie: "The Greatest Showman"

Favorite class: Independent study Why? I get to spend time in a special education classroom and learn how to be a teacher!

— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators