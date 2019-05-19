Here is the entry list for the 2019 Journal Star/CEFCU Honor Roll Meet, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The entries listed are compiled from Athletic.net and reflect coach/athlete confirmation into the meet.

CLICK HERE for live results of the meet, provided by ShaZam Racing via athletic.net.

The following athletes were added early Monday and are now eligible to run / compete in the following events: Lincoln Metzger, Dunlap, 3200; Maya Stovall, Macomb, 1600; Eliana Burwell, East Peoria, pole vault; Kade Ward, Metamora, pole vault; Ebony Thompson, West Central, shot put; Grant Foes, Princeton, shot put; Hunter Kasap, Metamora, shot put; Brett Dickerson, Notre Dame, 800.

TRACK EVENTS

BOYS 100-METER DASH

1 Adam Snedden, Princeville 10.86

2 Mechai White, Manual 10.95

3 Aaron White, Manual 11.15

4 Melcon Dejesus, Kewanee 11.19

5 Chris Dillon, Notre Dame 11.27

6 Gabe Holtke, Pekin 11.38

7 David Duffer, East Peoria 11.47

8 Zach Poston, Metamora 11.52

GIRLS 100-METER DASH

1 Kiara Pauli, Dunlap 11.95

2 Destiny Reid, Macomb 12.43

3 Emma Ginther, Abingdon-Avon 12.65

4 Tatum Eads, East Peoria 12.68

5 Lauren Doerr, Morton 12.70

6 Amy Pineda, Eureka 12.71

7 Aliza Welker, Notre Dame 12.72

8 Tera Miller, Washington 12.77

BOYS 200-METER DASH

1 Mechai White, Manual 22.51

2 Melcon Dejesus, Kewanee 22.83

3 John Gatton, Metamora 23.05

4 Eric Heard, Richwoods 23.23

5 Aaron White, Manual 23.30

6 Gabe Holtke, Pekin 23.57

7 Eddie Saunders, Notre Dame 23.57

8 Andrew Springer, Metamora 23.75

GIRLS 200-METER DASH

1 Kiara Pauli, Dunlap 24.66

2 Katelyn Knapp, Eureka 26.39

3 Brittany Rainey, Dunlap 26.50

4 Tera Miller, Washington 26.51

5 Emma Ginther, Abingdon-Avon 26.55

6 Amy Pineda, Eureka 27.12

7 Grace Dearing, Princeville 27.13

8 Hope Watts, Pekin 27.15

BOYS 400-METER DASH

1 Melcon DeJesus, Kewanee 50.19

2 Andrew Springer, Metamora 51.78

3 Will Pressler, Dunlap 52.15

4 Jordan Shelton, El Paso-Gridley 52.38

5 Branden Langenbahn, Pekin 52.62

6 Justin Siebert, Olympia 52.74

7 Chris Gilbert, Notre Dame 52.98

8 Caleb Welsh, Metamora 53.04

GIRLS 400-METER DASH

1 Destiny Reid, Macomb 57.17

2 Lizzy Hoenes, Dunlap 58.80

3 Stephanie Lewer, Washington 1:00.27

4 Lauren Doerr, Morton 1:00.45

5 Sophia Lowery, El Paso-Gridley 1:00.70

6 Hope Watts, Pekin 1:00.94

7 Tatum Hussey, Dunlap 1:01.41

8 Katelyn Knapp, Eureka 1:01.50

BOYS 800-METER RUN

1 Seth Kasinger, Pekin 2:00.07

2 Lben Prad, Macomb 2:01.25

3 Parker Kistner, Olympia 2:02.01

4 Noah Smith, El Paso-Gridley 2:02.73

5 Jayden Tabb, Pekin 2:04.01

6 Logan Wheeler, Olympia 2:04.17

7 Andrew Cation, Farmington 2:04.74

8 Michael Dzierzynski, Putnam Co. 2:05.33

9 Rocco Geisz, Washington 2:05.81

10 Max Varness, Dunlap 2:06.56

11 Kolby Miller, East Peoria 2:07.17

12 Brett Dickerson, Notre Dame 2:07.69

GIRLS 800-METER RUN

1 Aspen Gordon, Morton 2:20.84

2 Katie Springer, Delavan 2:21.76

3 Tessa Wiegand, Eureka 2:22.26

4 Paige Arseneau, Pekin 2:22.89

5 Ruby Slightom, El Paso-Gridley 2:24.23

6 Payton Wille, Olympia 2:24.34

7 Joy English, Washington 2:25.53

8 Rachel Ehrhart, Notre Dame 2:25.88

9 Lindsey Diazdeleon, Putnam Co. 2:26.16

10 Delaney Cook, Dunlap 2:28.62

11 Claire Wheelwright, Canton 2:28.90

12 Millie Swanson, Pekin 2:29.10

BOYS 1600-METER RUN

1 Jacob Gray, Metamora 4:32.10

2 Sam Lange, Morton 4:32.58

3 Keaton Vandel, East Peoria 4:38.90

4 Charlie Kistner, Olympia 4:39.70

5 Ben Learned, Washington 4:42.48

6 Mickey Lawless, Notre Dame 4:42.65

7 Shivom Paudel, Dunlap 4:46.09

8 Zach Tranchitella, Washington 4:46.25

9 Collin Eisenbarth, IVC 4:46.32

10 Austin Gale, Metamora 4:46.79

11 Russell Sarff, Pekin 4:47.28

12 Owen Lynch, Notre Dame 4:50.33

GIRLS 1600-METER RUN

1 Aspen Gordon, Morton 5:04.60

2 Emma Skinner, Morton 5:12.78

3 Macy Priess, Dunlap 5:20.17

4 Alexi Fogo, Eureka 5:20.92

5 Meagan Moreno, Morton 5:22.65

6 Breena Shreeves, Knoxville 5:23.82

7 Bailey Harris, Knoxville 5:26.23

8 Ashley Heagy, LaSalle-Peru 5:27.51

9 Abby Banister, Dunlap 5:29.76

10 Lily Wagemann, Pekin 5:29.96

11 Savanah Beavers, Olympia 5:30.49

12 Sophiel Allen, El Paso-Gridley 5:33.55

BOYS 3200-METER RUN

1 Ian O’Laughlin, Metamora 9:54.29

2 Brody Blackwell, Pekin 10:17.03

3 Jonathan Blanchard, Pekin 10:20.79

4 Lucas Creek, Illini Bluffs 10:26.37

5 Jackson Ward, Washington 10:26.40

6 Anthony Ragland, Olympia 10:30.07

7 Lucas Beebe, Notre Dame 10:31.90

8 Logan Keene, Notre Dame 10:38.41

9 Colton Barb, Metamora 10:39.93

10 Brennan Messmer, Notre Dame 10:41.01

11 Tyson Martin, Morton 10:42.08

12 Lincoln Metzger, East Peoria 10:42.34

GIRLS 3200-METER RUN

1 Meagan Moreno, Morton 11:19.56

2 Anna Perry, Eureka 11:35.03

3 Emma Skinner, Morton 11:37.17

4 Savanah Beavers, Olympia 11:40.85

5 Eleanor Fournier, Canton 12:10.82

6 Alexa Perrow, Elmwood 12:12.01

7 Maya Stovall, Macomb 12:19.39

8 Sorin Hilsabeck, Princeville 12:24.16

9 Brooke Evans, Washington 12:25.70

10 Mackenzie England, Metamora 12:30.55

11 Olivia Wolf, Pekin 12:33.77

12 Kara Hodel, Metamora 12:49.80

BOYS 110-METER HURDLES

1 Logan Buck, Pekin 15.32

2 Kollin Schlipf, El Paso-Gridley 15.42

3 Kevyere Mack, Richwoods 15.49

4 Connor Lopez, Metamora 15.69

5 Nathan Allen, Princeton 15.89

6 Jerome Wilson, East Peoria 16.00

7 Payne Kapp, Notre Dame 16.04

8 Nathaniel Romero, Dunlap 16.32

GIRLS 100-METER HURDLES

1 Brittany Rainey, Dunlap 14.67

2 Hannah Jones, Knoxville 15.44

3 Lena Becker, Stark Co. 15.92

4 Faith Graham, El Paso-Gridley 16.01

5 Katie Goldring, Canton 16.01

6 Kaitlyn Baumann, Morton 16.24

7 Lucy Czirjak, Notre Dame 16.43

8 Emily Strehl, LaSalle-Peru 16.52

BOYS 300-METER HURDLES

1 Logan Buck, Pekin 40.66

2 Cody Thole, Princeville 41.03

3 Jerome Wilson, East Peoria 41.24

4 Dawson Vest, Pekin 41.47

5 Nathan Allen, Princeton 41.55

6 Logan Smith, El Paso-Gridley 42.37

7 Dathan Reynolds, Metamora 43.16

8 Zechariah McCue, Notre Dame 43.46

GIRLS 300-METER HURDLES

1 Hannah Jones, Knoxville 46.72

2 Katie Springer, Delavan 46.78

3 Makenna Parkhouse, El Paso-Gridley 47.56

4 Maddi Cave, Notre Dame 47.65

5 Tristan Nolan, Kewanee 47.68

6 Emma Betts, El Paso-Gridley 47.92

7 Lindsey Diazdeleon, Putnam Co. 48.80

8 Carrie Gill, Princeville 49.00

BOYS 4X100-METER RELAY

1 Manual 43.42

2 Notre Dame 43.60

3 Richwoods 44.22

4 Metamora 44.32

5 Princeville 44.34

6 Olympia 44.58

7 Pekin 44.62

8 Princeton 44.67

GIRLS 4X100-METER RELAY

1 Dunlap 48.40

2 Bureau Valley 50.17

3 Notre Dame 50.79

4 El Paso-Gridley 50.99

5 Washington 51.04

6 Lowpoint-Wash./Roanoke-Ben. 51.30

7 Princeville 51.33

8 Metamora 52.23

BOYS 4X200-METER RELAY

1 Manual 1:30.37

2 Metamora 1:31.37

3 Macomb 1:31.98

4 Notre Dame 1:32.33

5 Princeton 1:32.91

6 Richwoods 1:34.27

7 Olympia 1:34.37

8 Pekin 1:35.34

GIRLS 4X200-METER RELAY

1 Dunlap 1:43.21

2 Notre Dame 1:44.78

3 Bureau Valley 1:47.42

4 El Paso-Gridley 1:49.47

5 Macomb 1:50.22

6 Washington 1:51.25

7 Lowpoint-Wash./Roanoke-Ben. 1:51.84

8 Metamora 1:52.81

BOYS 4X400-METER RELAY

1 Dunlap 3:26.41

2 Notre Dame 3:29.61

3 Olympia 3:29.96

4 Pekin 3:32.09

5 Metamora 3:32.56

6 Farmington 3:35.21

7 Princeton 3:36.91

GIRLS 4X400-METER RELAY

1 Notre Dame 4:02.44

2 Dunlap 4:03.63

3 El Paso-Gridley 4:10.95

4 Macomb 4:11.00

5 United 4:12.14

6 Lowpoint-Wash./Roanoke-Ben. 4:16.96

7 Metamora 4:19.36

8 Washington 4:21.48

BOYS 4X800-METER RELAY

1 Olympia 8:04.38

2 Metamora 8:25.40

3 Washington 8:27.39

4 Notre Dame 8:30.93

5 Pekin 8:36.04

6 Princeville 8:53.31

7 Morton 9:06.08

8 Princeton 9:15.10

GIRLS 4X800-METER RELAY

1 Knoxville 9:55.49

2 Pekin 9:57.38

3 Washington 10:04.10

4 Macomb 10:13.07

5 El Paso-Gridley 10:17.64

6 Dunlap 10:21.76

7 Metamora 10:51.07

FIELD EVENTS

BOYS HIGH JUMP

1 Trent Weldon, L-W/R-B 6-4

2 Logan Gastman, L-W/R-B 6-4

3 Kavon Russell, Kewanee 6-4

4 Brandon Merz, ROWVA 6-2

5 Mitchell Mckelvey, Metamora 6-2

6 Kaden Barth, El Paso-Gridley 6-1

7 Carter Johnson, Princeville 6-0

8 Joe Cardin, Metamora 6-0

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

1 Carly Tucker, Metamora 5-8

2 Zofia Lehew, Elmwood 5-6

3 Madalyn Oltman, L-W/R-B 5-4

4 Haven Lyons, Morton 5-3

5 Emma Grashoff, Pekin 5-2

6 Riley Menssen, Stark Co. 5-2

7 Tristan Nolan, Kewanee 5-1

8 Haylee Davis, Metamora 5-1

BOYS POLE VAULT

1 Kyle Mulhern, Notre Dame 15-1

2 Mitchell Mckelvey, Metamora 15-0

3 Eli Grundman, Princeton 14-6

4 Aasav Shah, Dunlap 14-6

5 Drake Hawkins, Pekin 13-2

6 Grant Carlson, Eureka13-0

7 Kale Barnett, Bureau Valley 12-6

8 Quinton Fultz, Farmington 11-9

9 Cade Ward, Metamora 11-6

GIRLS POLE VAULT

1 Alix Rule, Richwoods 12-0

2 Sarah Litchfield, Farmington 11-9

3 Susan Gruszka, Notre Dame 10-6

4 Allison Schrock, Eureka 10-6

5 Kaitlyn Lebron, Farmington 10-0

6 Miranda Hursey, Farmington 9-6

7 Madeline Benson, Macomb 9-1

8 Eliana Burwell, East Peoria 8-0

BOYS LONG JUMP

1 Conner Workman, Princeton 21-10

2 Kaynen Bond, Ann./Wethersfield 21-0.25

3 Jashawn Atkins, Manual 20-11.75

4 Jeremiah Israel, Kewanee 20-8

5 Logan Gavin, Richwoods 20-8

6 William Wiegand, Metamora20-7

7 Kavon Russell, Kewanee 20-3

8 Ian Lemons, Notre Dame 20-1.75

GIRLS LONG JUMP

1 Lauren Doerr, Morton 18-3.25

2 Carly Tucker, Metamora 17-7.25

3 Amy Pineda, Eureka 17-6.75

4 Carly Konneck, Bureau Valley 17-4

5 Emma Ginther, Abingdon-Avon 16-11.75

6 Addison Walker, Dunlap 16-11

7 Tristyn Grube, El Paso-Gridley 16-10.25

8 Emily Strehl, LaSalle-Peru 16-9.75

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Conner Workman, Princeton 44-7

2 Seth Glatz, Morton 42-6

3 Doug Cannon, Canton 42-3.50

4 Nicholas Romero, Dunlap 41-9

5 Logan Gavin, Richwoods 41-5.75

6 Ezra Denny, Canton 39-7.50

7 Logan Gastman, L-W/R-B 39-1

8 Connor Lopez, Metamora 39-1

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

1 Jade Aber, Bureau Valley 37-0

2 Lucy Czirjak, Notre Dame 36-3.50

3 Lauren Wong, Morton 35-4.25

4 Whitney Leman, L-W/R-B 35-3

5 Sadie Lenz, West Central 34-11

6 Addison Walker, Dunlap 34-9.75

7 Emma Ginther, Abingdon-Avon 34-9.25

8 Susan Gruszka, Notre Dame 34-6.50

BOYS SHOT PUT

1 Ethan Trumpy, Pekin 51-8.75

2 Joe Green, Bureau Valley 51-4.50

3 Joe Burch, Metamora 49-11

4 Jovon Snoke, Morton 48-10

5 Anthony Hornsby, El Paso-Gridley 48-4.50

6 Brody Vollrath, Richwoods 46-8.50

7 Hunter Kasap, Metamora 45-9

8 Grant Foes, Princeton 45-7.75

GIRLS SHOT PUT

1 Batya Butler, Dunlap 41-9

2 Saige Barnett, Bureau Valley 41-4

3 Annah Miller, Midwest Central 38-0.75

4 Addi Cox, Morton 37-10.50

5 Kaleigh Walton, Peoria High 37-7.50

6 Danielle Dominy, Metamora 37-7.50

7 Lexi Snyder, Notre Dame 37-2

8 Ebony Thompson, West Central 36-11

BOYS DISCUS

1 Joe Burch, Metamora 168-0

2 Kaleb Wright, Putnam Co. 159-5

3 Adam Farr, Macomb 157-2

4 Nick Waller, East Peoria 149-0.50

5 Joe Green, Bureau Valley 147-2

6 Jacob Waskow, Canton 146-9

7 Brody Vollrath, Richwoods 144-1

8 Grant Foes, Princeton 143-1

GIRLS DISCUS

1 Madison Keegan, Putnam Co. 132-0

2 Saige Barnett, Bureau Valley 128-8

3 Helena Driscoll, Limestone 126-3

4 Batya Butler, Dunlap 125-7

5 Annah Miller, Midwest Central 125-5

6 Emily Wilson, Abingdon-Avon 124-7

7 Irma Golden, Dunlap 119-1

8 Lyndsey Sebok, Olympia 119-0

Ebony Thompson - Biggsville (West Central) - Shot Put



Grant Foes - Princeton - Shot Put



Brett Dickerson - PND - 800