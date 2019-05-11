WHITEWATER, Wis. — Eureka College was ousted from the NCAA Division III softball tournament on Saturday at the van Steenderen Softball Complex.

Coe College defeated the Red Devils 7-3 in an elimination game at the four-team Wisconsin-Whitewater Regional.

After the Kohawks scored single runs in the first and second innings, Brimfield/Elmwood product Morgan Ledbetter gave Eureka a 3-2 lead with a three-run homer to right field in the bottom of the third.

But Coe (33-12) regained the lead with two runs in the fifth and put the game out of reach with three runs in the seventh.

Ledbetter had two of Eureka's six hits.

Dunlap product Erin Smith (17-5) took the pitching loss for the Red Devils (27-8). Smith allowed 12 hits, struck out two and walked one in a complete game.

Only four of the seven runs Smith allowed were earned as Eureka committed six errors in the season-ending loss.

The hosts eliminated Coe 4-2 in another elimination game and will face Carthage in the finals on Sunday.

Carthage beat the Warhawks 2-0 in a winner's bracket game Saturday, so Wisconsin-Whitewater will have to beat Carthage twice to advance to the super regionals.