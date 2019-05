DOVER, Del. — The NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway has been postponed by rain and will be run on Monday.

Chase Elliott, last week's winner at Talladega, won the pole and will lead the field to green at 12:01 p.m. Eastern time. Dover hasn't held a Monday race since 2007.

Elliott topped the speed chart on a blistering qualifying session Friday and set a track record when he hit 165.960 mph. Elliott and William Byron made it a 1-2 front row for Hendrick Motorsports. The 23-year-old Elliott became the youngest pole winner at Dover.

Jimmie Johnson holds the Dover record with 11 wins and he topped the final practice Saturday with a fast lap of 161.863 mph in the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, is mired in the longest losing streak of his career dating to his June 4, 2017, victory at Dover.