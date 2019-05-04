BLOOMINGTON — Notre Dame took home the Big 12 Conference girls track championships after having a solid all-around performance.

Despite the Irish program only having two event winners, senior Rachel Ehrhart in the 800-meter race and Lucy Czirjak in triple jump, Notre Dame had a top-six finisher in nearly every event Friday night to pile up enough points to win the title by a double-digit difference.

Ehrhart set a personal best time of 2 minutes, 25.88 seconds to win the 800 title by less than a half-second.

Other top-six Notre Dame finishers included freshman Aliza Welker (100-meter and 200-meter) and senior Lexi Snyder (shot put, discuss and pole vault).

Other impressive local finishers included second-place finishes by Richwoods junior Seven Hicks in the 100 and 200-meter sprints. Richwoods, which won the 4x100, finished seventh in the team standings with 44 points.

Junior Kaleigh Walton carried the banner for Peoria High with a personal best 37 feet, 71/2 inches and a second place in the shot put.