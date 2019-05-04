FULTON, Mo. — The Eureka College softball team rallied to history Friday in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

Washington product Morgan Osborn led off the fifth inning with a single before junior slugger Morgan Ledbetter of Elmwood hit a game-tying, two-run home run that kick-started a five-run surge.

The following inning, Ledbetter delivered a solo shot, and the top-seeded Red Devils went on to knock off fourth-seeded Spalding, 7-4, to advance to the SLIAC winner's bracket for the first time in program history.

"Just knowing our history of being at the tournament and not doing well, and coming out and winning our first game, I think makes a statement," Osborn said in a news release. "And we're definitely embracing that target that we have right now."

After their first SLIAC tourney win since 2010, the Red Devils (25-6) advance to face third-seeded Greenville (21-12) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Eureka College coach Debi Neff earned her 150th collegiate win. It was also the 100th victory since the start of the 2016 season, making this the winningest four-year stretch in program history.