SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bradley baseball team was having a quiet day at the park Saturday, until the Braves got on the merry-go-round.

Bradley erupted for 14 runs in its final three at-bats to beat Missouri State 16-9 at Hammons Field and secure only their second series win all-time on the road against the Bears.

The Braves (26-13, 6-5 MVC) rallied in the ninth inning for a 10-9 win on Friday. This time, BU scored five runs in the seventh, four in the eighth and five more in the ninth with five doubles and four home runs over those three innings.

The Shadid brothers were a problem for Missouri State (13-29, 4-7). Senior center fielder Andy Shadid went 3-for-5 with six RBIs while Luke Shadid, a junior shortstop, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Andy Shadid had a three-run double in the seventh, another double in the eighth and a three-run home run in the ninth. Luke Shadid doubled and hit a two-run homer in the ninth. They were already the set of siblings to homer in the same game for Bradley since at least World War II, and they kicked that up a notch by both going deep in the same inning.

BU third baseman Brendan Dougherty also went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double, and first baseman Connor O'Brien and DH Eli Rawlinson hit home runs. The Braves finished with 12 extra-base hits in their 16-hit onslaught.

Jed Moscot got the pitching decision, thanks to Bradley's offensive eruption. Moscot gave up five runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief after starter Brooks Grosswein went 4 2/3 innings. Allan Beer threw two scoreless innings to earn his seventh save of the season.

The series finale is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at Hammons Field.